WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In Texas, can you prove murder if you don’t prove an intent to commit murder? The local district attorney said yes, but the murder defendant’s attorney said no. Migel Matthews, 32, was arrested in 2019 and charged with intoxication manslaughter for the death of a friend’s four-year-old son in an accident […]

WICHITA COUNTY, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO