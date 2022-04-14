ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

School bus crash in Calhoun County

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From The Tribune staff reports CALHOUN COUNTY — A school bus crashed on Thursday, April 14, at approximately 4:05 p.m....

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

Muskegon woman dies in US-31 crash involving school bus in Spring Lake Township

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon woman is dead following a crash involving a school bus on US-31 in Spring Lake Township Tuesday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a Grand Haven Area School District school bus was traveling south before being struck from behind by a blue Honda driven by a 47-year-old Muskegon woman.
MUSKEGON, MI
CBS 42

Man killed, 4 teens injured in Blount County crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that left one man dead and four teenagers injured Sunday night in Blount County. According to ALEA, Alvin Lester Presely, 77, was driving along Alabama 75 near Firefighter Lane when he failed to yield the right of way and was struck […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calhoun County, AL
Accidents
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Birmingham, AL
County
Calhoun County, AL
Calhoun County, AL
Crime & Safety
Anniston, AL
Accidents
Anniston, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Tribune#Alea#Troopers
CBS 42

UPDATE: Remains of Cassie Carli found in Alabama barn

READ THE LATEST: Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline UPDATE (4/3 5:33 p.m.) Family and friends will hold a vigil tonight at 6:30 p.m. in honor of Cassie. It will be at the water tower on Navarre Beach. UPDATE (4/3 2:01 p.m.): The body of Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave within a […]
NAVARRE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in Ensley shooting identified

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman is dead and two men are injured after a shooting in Ensley on Friday night, police said. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department said that west precinct officers responded to calls of a person with a gun in the 1400 block of 33rd St in Endley. On […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy