Crews Quickly Attack Snowy Fire Burning Near Conifer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Several fire crews from different agencies descended on the so-called “Snowy Fire” burning at Snowy Trail and Crystal Way near Conifer on Thursday afternoon. Crews from ICFPD and Elk Creek Fire were supported by staff from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was burning in brush three miles east of Conifer and was estimated to be three-quarters of an acre.

Shortly after arrival, additional support crews were canceled and mop-up operations began. What caused the fire is being investigated.