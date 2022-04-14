ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheat Ridge, CO

Wheat Ridge Police Officer Allan Fischer Released From Hospital To Continue Recovery From Multiple Stab Wounds

By Jennifer McRae
 3 days ago

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Wheat Ridge Police Officer Allan Fischer was released from the hospital on Thursday following surgery for multiple stab wounds suffered in a pre-dawn attack on Wednesday. Bystanders cheered as Fischer was wheeled out of Lutheran Medical Center.

He offered high-fives and thumbs up on the way out.

Fischer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near 44th and Ward Road . When police arrived they found a stolen U-Haul truck that had smashed into a fence.

When Fischer confronted the driver, Andre Jones, 29, allegedly got out of the truck and stabbed him multiple times. More Wheat Ridge officers arrived on the scene with one applying a tourniquet to his injuries.

Fischer is a 20-year veteran of the police force.

Jones was advised of the charges against him on Thursday. A judge set his bond at $500,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on April 20.

