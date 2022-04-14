Man Claims He Was Injured On Cyclone Roller Coaster, Files Lawsuit Against Lakeside Amusement Park

DENVER (CBS4) – A man has filed a lawsuit against Lakeside Amusement Park after he said he was badly injured on the Cyclone roller coaster. While on the coaster, Daniel Depaola raised his arms in the air and claims his restraints weren’t functioning.

Depaola’s arm was struck by part of the Cyclone’s track which hurt his arm and wrist. The lawsuit claims the amusement park didn’t maintain the Cyclone or its safety restraints and also didn’t train employees properly.

Lakeside said it is their policy to not comment on pending litigation.