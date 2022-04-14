UNA students protest after alleged sexual assault
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Students at the University of North Alabama (UNA) organized a protest on Thursday after the university’s student publication released an article in which three women anonymously accused a man of sexual assault.
The university’s student publication, the Flor-Ala, documented each woman’s story in detail. They chose to keep everyone who was allegedly involved anonymous. Brooke Freundschuh, Managing Editor of the Flor-Ala, told News 19 that this event is a warning that anyone accused of sexual assault or similar crimes should be held accountable.UNA graduate wins national award, $10K cash prize
“I hope this makes a difference,” Freundschuh said. “Sexual assault happens on campuses across the country every day, and a lot of times it’s swept under the rug. If this is what it takes to prevent even one situation from happening, it’s worth it.”
In response to the protest, UNA released this statement:
UNA Police Chief Les Jackson said only one of the three alleged assaults was reported to police. Jackson told News 19 his department takes these cases very seriously and will work with students to make sure these incidents are handled as quickly as possible.
You can find the original story from the Flor-Ala here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 0