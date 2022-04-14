ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second recall issued at Tesla for obstructing pedestrian warning

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla is recalling nearly 595,000 vehicles in the U.S., most for a second time, because a "Boombox" function can play sounds over an external speaker and obscure audible warnings for pedestrians. The...

www.fox13now.com

Benzinga

Here's Why Tesla Recalled 947 Vehicles in US: Reuters

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) recalled 947 vehicles in the U.S., Reuters reports citing National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. On December 19, Tesla deployed firmware to a limited number of vehicles. However, its fleet monitoring tool soon "identified an abnormal frequency of computer resets among Model 3 vehicles" with that update as per the recall notice dated March 18.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Recall alert: 947 Teslas recalled for rearview camera issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced another recall involving Tesla vehicles. Tesla is recalling 947 vehicles because the rearview image could be delayed when the driver tries to back up, Reuters reported. The recall affects some 2018 to 2019 Model S, Model X and 2017 to 2020 Model...
CBS New York

Deadly crash shuts down Route 17 on Rockland-Orange border

TUXEDO, N.Y. -- One person is dead following a head-on crash on the border of Rockland and Orange counties. It happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday on Route 17, known as Orange Turnpike, in Tuxedo.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, this stretch is a two-lane road, unlike the divided highway through Paramus or Monticello. State police said a 2007 sedan heading south crossed into the northbound lane and smashed head-on into a truck from a local tree service company. The sedan burst into flames. First responders rushed the driver to the hospital, but they were pronounced dead. Two people in the truck were not seriously injured. The highway was shut down for hours. Aiello spoke with one driver who had to turn around trying to get to Woodbury Commons, but said she was keeping the inconvenience in perspective."Awful, awful. I mean, you can't even feel bad for us having to re-navigate," Carina Buegi said. "You know, someone obviously went through something awful."The State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is on the scene to figure out what caused the crash.
