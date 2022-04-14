ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Jamie's Thursday Evening Forecast

 3 days ago

A few stronger storms possible heading into Friday evening for parts of the area.

KDRV

Thursday, March 24th Evening Weather

Marine layer clouds and fog will be thick tonight at the coast with even drizzle possible. These marine layer clouds will gradually break up by later tomorrow. Inland areas will see more mostly sunny skies and warm, above average temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Savannah's Friday Evening Weather 4/15

Cassidy Rainwater death: Preliminary hearing for …. Cyber fraud: OTC robbed...
SAVANNAH, GA
Ozarks First.com

Savannah's Saturday Overnight Weather 4/16

SUPPLY AND DEMAND – HOUSING MARKET.
SAVANNAH, GA
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Raw, Wet Easter Sunday

Peaks of sunshine today were appreciated to help the temperatures increase to the upper 50s lower 60s across the region. Rain showers will continue to move through the area tonight and tomorrow as a disturbance moves through. Easter Sunday will be a wet and raw day with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below average for this time of year. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 40s with cloudy skies. If you have Easter Eggs hunts planned, you will need to bring them indoors as rain showers will be scattered throughout the day.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Missouri State
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Dreary Easter on Tap

Happy Easter! Rain showers will continue to move through this morning and through the day as a disturbance moves through. Easter Sunday will be a wet and raw day with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below average for this time of year. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 40s with cloudy skies. If you have Easter Eggs hunts planned, you will need to bring them indoors as rain showers will be scattered throughout the day. Sunday night temperatures will be dropping into the mid-30s! A frost and potential freeze will be possible to kick off the workweek. Monday temperatures will start to warm back up into the upper 50s. This will be the start of the warming trend. The next system we will be watching will be on Wednesday, bringing the chance for showers and storms. By the end of next week, temperatures will be in the upper 70s lower 80s!
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Warmth, instability brings potential for severe storms as next cold front moves our way

Yesterday was active across the region as the cold front continued to slide off to the south. It stalled across Arkansas last evening, making for multiple tornadic supercells that worked through the heart of the Natural State. Today, we’re focused on the warm front that lifts into the area. Temps get a big boost as it moves through the region ahead of our next cold front. Highs soar back into the 70s and 80s which is well above average for this time of the year. This warm front not only allows moisture to stream into the area but higher instability as well.
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Cooler but drier conditions prevail as we kick off the workweek

Our Easter turned out to be raw and unsettled across the Ozarks as a disturbance moved through the region. We saw scattered showers and temps struggled, with the help of the clouds and the northerly flow. Today will be brighter but still chilly, only rising into the middle 50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Clouds clear overnight and with the light wind, we’re going to feel the temps tumble. Lows look to dip back into the 20s and 30s and that’s why Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories have been issued. Make sure you bring in or cover up those plants.
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Severe storms are on the table throughout the Ozarks

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Dent, Howell Texas, Ozark, Douglas, Shannon, and Oregon until 4 pm. The best chances for storms in the Ozarks arrive today as a cold front continues to move our way. As the cold front slides into the viewing area, we’ll likely see a line of storms beginning to form along with it. This would lead to more of a gusty wind threat early Wednesday morning with the potential for spin-up tornadoes and embedded hail. Depending on the speed of the front, it’ll likely get rejuvenated late Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon. As it moves east of Highway 65, it’ll run into more unstable air to the east as temps and dew points spike ahead of the boundary. This is where we find our greatest potential for severe weather. We have the potential for strong tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail over the quarter size. A Moderate Risk (Level 4/5) is draped across our eastern neighborhoods meaning intense, long-lived thunderstorms. By tonight, we should be seeing this moisture beginning to move east of the viewing area with cooler and drier air starting to take over.
OZARK, MO
Plato
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Unsettled weather returns as we end the workweek

Clouds do start to thicken up ahead of our next disturbance which is slated to arrive throughout the day. It’s not going to be a washout out for our Friday but we will have scattered showers developing ahead of our next cold front. Afternoon readings will likely climb back into the 60s later on this afternoon under a mainly cloudy sky.
ARKANSAS STATE
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Severe Storms Possible At Times Through Wednesday

Monday got off to a bumpy start with storms that swept through after midnight and the bumpy ride continued throughout the day Monday. The stronger storms have produced frequent lightning and hail, most of it small. CLOUDY AND COOL WITH SOME FOG TONIGHT. The rest of the night looks pretty...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

