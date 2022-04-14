Talent, a dream and hard work are staples of entrepreneurial success. It's a recipe 16-year-old Emily Perry is learning to perfect while honing her skills in the kitchen and expanding the menu of her newly-formed bakery business, A Pinch of Ginger. The Silsbee teen's journey to small business baker began as a toddler in her family kitchen. Mom Candace Perry recalls 2-year-old Emily perched atop the counter as she baked for family occasions. "She loved to add the ingredients and stir," Perry said, laughing that back then, more ingredients ended up on the counter than in the bowl. That wasn't a problem for long. Within years, Emily was flying solo in the kitchen, keeping the family stocked with home-baked cookies, muffins, cakes and breads as her love for baking grew.

SILSBEE, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO