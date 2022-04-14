ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect wanted in Jackson church burglary

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a church burglary was happened on Wednesday, April 13.

Police said New Dimensions International Church on Alta Woods Boulevard was burglarized overnight.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (691)-355-8477.

