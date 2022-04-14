Suspect wanted in Jackson church burglary
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a church burglary was happened on Wednesday, April 13.Hinds County leaders discuss new injunction for jail
Police said New Dimensions International Church on Alta Woods Boulevard was burglarized overnight.
Anyone with information about the suspect can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (691)-355-8477.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0