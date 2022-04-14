Downtown GR protesters call for justice in Lyoya death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Protesters gathered in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday to call for justice in the death of Patrick Lyoya.

The protest comes a day after Grand Rapids police released footage of an officer shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop on April 4. Lyoya’s family attorneys on Thursday called for the officer to be charged.

It was the third day in a row demonstrators gathered in downtown.

A few dozen people gathered in Rosa Parks Circle around 5 p.m. Several people spoke in a megaphone calling for change.

Protesters then walked down to the Grand Rapids Police Department, while shouting, “Justice for Patrick.” Demonstrators gathered outside the GRPD headquarters around 6:15 p.m.

The protest, which had grown to around a few hundred people, then moved back to Rosa Parks Circle, before wrapping up around 7:15 p.m.

Protesters calling for justice for Patrick Lyoya gather at the Grand Rapids Police Department headquarters on April 14, 2022.

Protesters calling for justice for Patrick Lyoya gather at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids on April 14, 2022.

“We continue to thank the community for standing up with the family, the activists for standing up with the family, and continue to protest injustice. And the family continues to ask that they do it peacefully because Patrick was not being violent on the video and so they ask that we not be violent in following Patrick’s example on his last seconds on this earth,” Ben Crump, the family’s attorney, said at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Lyoya’s cousin, Jimmy Barwan, spoke at Rosa Parks Circle during protest. Barwan called for accountability for the officer and GRPD.

“It was my brother that was killed, a Black man and it hurts,” Barwan said.

He said the family is grateful for the support.

“This really means a lot, especially for the youth,” he said. “I’m really grateful. I’m really grateful. You see a lot of people come out here supporting us.”

He talked about how Lyoya had two kids and was excited about his new apartment. Barwan said he still can’t believe his cousin is gone.

“They tell us, ‘Police are supposed to protect you. Police are supposed to be there for you. Whenever you feel like you’re in trouble you call police,'” he said.

The Lyoya family is asking for the release of the officer’s name.

“They need to release the cop identity. They need to hold the cop accountable for every action that he did because we’ve seen the whole video. You’re on top of somebody and you’re still screaming that you in danger. How can that happen? How can you feel like you’re in danger when you’re on top of somebody,” Barwan said. “The only thing that I’m asking and I feel disgusted that he’s home right now sitting home watching TV and still getting paid.”

— News 8’s Kyle Mitchell contributed to this report.

