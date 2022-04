(Fargo, ND) -- After months of decisions on exactly who will run for the Fargo City Commission, one current commissioner has made it known when his will come. Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn announced Wednesday on WDAY Midday that his decision on whether to run for his seat in June, the mayor's seat or walk away from public office all together will come April 1st.

