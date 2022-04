SHAWNEE, Ks. (KCTV) - Strong winds from overnight storms blew over a semi truck on Kansas 7 Highway in Shawnee early Wednesday morning. The 18-wheeler was on the ramp from West 83rd Street to northbound K-7 when the wind tipped it over around 1 a.m. The driver was able to scramble out and was not seriously hurt, according to Shawnee police.

SHAWNEE, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO