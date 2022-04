A new Marvel's Avengers' report has relayed word of not one, but two new characters coming to the Avengers game on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia at some point in the future. It's been a few months since the last character -- Spider-Man -- was added to the game, and even longer since Black Panther was added, which was the last time everyone on every platform got a new character. Right now, there's no word from Crystal Dynamics on who's being added next, let alone when. In fact, there hasn't even been a confirmation another character is being added. That said, the plan is to add not just one, but a couple of new characters, or at least that's what a new report claims.

