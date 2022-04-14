ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

City of Dayton to begin electric aggregation program

By Riley Phillips
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5DYg_0f9iahwd00

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The City of Dayton is taking steps to become a more sustainable community.

Starting June 1, 2022, people living in Dayton and small business owners will be opted into the electric aggregation program.

Meg Maloney is the sustainability specialist for the City of Dayton.

“Aggregate power is essentially where a city will go out on behalf of its residents and purchase where its energy generation is coming from. They key is most of the cities will try and get a more competitive price,” Maloney said.

The city selected the Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council as its renewable energy broker. They will be buying hydro power and using renewable energy credits to offset carbon emissions. Maloney said this could also save people money.

DPD announces plan to restructure, puts emphasis on patrolling

“Our anticipated costs right now is collectively all residents and small businesses will save around $4 million,” Maloney said.

Maloney said AES will go to market next week and the city will have a better idea of the price for residents. This program will run until May 31, 2022, but the city hopes to buy another year or two of power. This is all part of the long-term plan to use more renewable energy throughout the city of Dayton.

“We’re trying to have all city facilities be 100 percent renewable by 2035 and we’re also trying to build more renewable energy in Dayton. So we’re actually trying to install renewable energy on top of facilities or adjacent to facilities to be more energy independent in a sense,” Maloney explained.

This program also allows the city to receive grant money to help with renewable energy projects, like installing solar panels on buildings.

Residents do have the option to opt out of the program. For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Beavercreek proposes electric scooter ban

The proposed ban is mainly due to how the shared electric scooters and bicycles are frequently abandoned on streets, sidewalks and other public spaces. The abandonment of the devices creates visual clutter and serious safety concerns, especially for pedestrians said the ordinance.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Kroger making changes to fuel points program

According to Kroger, recent updates to the fuel points program will allow customers to choose which month's fuel points they would like to use. Before the update, the system would default to the largest discount available.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Where people in Dayton are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Dayton between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration. You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Dayton, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
Dayton, OH
Industry
Dayton, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Industry
Jake Wells

Will Another Stimulus Payment Be Coming In 2022?

Hand out holding stack of cashPhotos by Pictures Of Money (Creative Commons) Did you know that consumer prices are up 7.5 percent since January 2022? (source) Yes, that's less than two months at the time of publishing. I know what you're thinking: is more stimulus money coming from the government this year?
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Aggregation#Dpd
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WDTN

Beavercreek man sentenced for repeated drug offenses

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Beavercreek man has been sentenced to over 18 years in prison after being convicted of repeated drug trafficking offences as well as leading police on a chase across northern Beavercreek. According to court documents, 29-year-old Robert Nolan was found guilty of 17 offences during his February 7 trial. Crimes include […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WDTN

WDTN

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy