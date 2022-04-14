ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Analysis-Why Musk's Buffett-like playbook won't work on Twitter

By Krystal Hu
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EfDYB_0f9iaYwy00

(Reuters) - “My offer is my best and final offer.”

Elon Musk’s $43 billion bid for Twitter takes a page out of Warren Buffett’s take-it-or-leave-it playbook. But investment bankers, investors and analysts said he needed a blowout bid and more details on his financing for this strategy to work. They added that Musk’s track record of reversing his positions also weighs against him.

Buffett is known for clinching large deals through his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc, such as the $11.6 billion deal to buy property and casualty reinsurer Alleghany Corp and his $37 billion acquisition of aerospace equipment maker Precision Castparts Corp, by making only one offer and refusing to negotiate.

These offers were viewed as fair by their acquisition targets and were backed by committed financing from Berkshire Hathaway. Musk’s bid, on the other hand, was deemed too low by the market and too thin on financing details.

In 2018, Musk, who is the chief executive and a co-founder of luxury electric carmaker Tesla Inc, tweeted that there was “funding secured” for a $72 billion deal to take Tesla private but did not move ahead with an offer. He and Tesla each paid $20 million in civil fines, and Musk stepped down as Tesla’s chairman to resolve U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that he defrauded investors.

“Warren has demonstrated over 40 acquisitions in 60 years that when he says something, he does it. His word has enormous value. With Elon, I wouldn’t trust him, ... there’s no reliability there,” said Lawrence Cunningham, a law professor at George Washington University who has written extensively on Buffett.

Musk and Buffett did not respond to requests for comment.

Musk’s cash offer of $54.20 a share, which values the company at $43 billion, represents a 38% premium to Twitter’s April 1 close, the last trading day before his 9.1% stake in the social media platform was made public. But it is lower than where Twitter shares were trading as recently as November. For most of 2021, the shares traded at more than $60.

Uninvolved investment bankers say the closest comparison would be PayPal Holdings Inc’s offer for Pinterest Inc, which the payments firm withdrew last October after a negative investor response to its interest. The offer valued Pinterest at 17.4 times sales. By comparison, Musk’s offer values Twitter at only 8.6 times sales.

Twitter shares ended trading on Thursday at $45.08, a 1.75% drop since Musk unveiled his $54.20 per share offer, reflecting wide investor skepticism that a deal will happen.

“I don’t think the Twitter board will have a really hard time saying no to this deal. It’s not an excessive premium and it’s not excessively valued now,” said Chris Pultz, portfolio manager for merger arbitrage at Kellner Capital.

A Twitter spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

FINANCING DETAILS THIN

Musk sold more than $15 billion worth of his Tesla shares last year, about 10% of his stake in the electric car maker, partly to settle a tax obligation.

It’s not clear how much of that Musk now has available for a Twitter bid, and it’s possible that he could sell more Tesla shares or borrow against them. He provided no details about his financing in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

A leveraged buyout is typically 60% to 80% financed with debt, so Musk would likely have to come up with an equity check of at least $10 billion. He could get partners, such as private equity firms, to help fund his contribution.

Another question is banks’ willingness to provide debt for the deal given the uncertainty of how Twitter would be run if owned by Musk. He has criticized Twitter’s current management but he has not disclosed who the replacement would be. He has also spoken against Twitter’s relying on advertising, despite its comprising the majority of its revenue. Morgan Stanley is Musk’s lead bank working on the bid.

Musk said in the offer letter that he would reconsider his position as a shareholder if Twitter rejects his offer. Later on Thursday, however, he hinted at the possibility of a hostile bid whereby he would bypass Twitter’s board.

He tweeted that Twitter shareholders should get to vote on the deal and posted a poll asking for Twitter users’ opinion on the subject. Typically, a company will put a deal to a shareholder vote only once its board of directors has approved it.

If Musk is willing to make another offer despite calling his first bid “best and final,” analysts said his chances for a deal would improve significantly, given his resources as the world’s richest man.

“The board could see a case to reject the first offer and explore options for a higher price,” Justin Post, analyst at Bank of America, wrote on Thursday.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Questions Twitter’s Free Speech Policies

As the legal battle between him and the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues, Elon Musk takes to Twitter to question the social media platform’s “Free Speech” policies. What to Know. Elon Musk questioned whether or not Twitter’s Free Speech policies interfere with free speech being essential...
BUSINESS
Wichita Eagle

Musk’s SpaceX Has News Starlink Customers Won’t Like

Elon Musk needs more money for his moon ride. Citing “excessive levels of inflation,” Starlink, the satellite broadband service owned by Musk’s rocket and space tech company SpaceX, is beaming up a set of price increases. Keeping Pace With Inflation. The cost of the service, which had...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motley Fool

Here's Why the Metaverse Won't Send Shiba Inu Soaring

The metaverse could be a $1.6 trillion opportunity by 2030, but Shiba Inu has a challenging road ahead if it wants a slice. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Warren Buffett
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says SpaceX's Starship Orbital Likely In May Despite Pending Regulatory Approval: Here's Why

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Monday SpaceX’s orbital debut for the Starship rocket from the Boca Chica launch site in Texas is likely to take place in May. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur said SpaceX is currently building 39 flight-worthy Raptor 2 engines that will be ready by next month, following which it will take another month to integrate them with the reusable, 400-foot tall Starship rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Musk tweets 'Love Me Tender' days after Twitter takeover offer

April 18 (Reuters) - Elon Musk tweeted "Love Me Tender", an Elvis Presley song, a day after Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) adopted a "poison pill" to protect itself from the billionaire's $43 billion cash offer to buy the social media company. After Musk's TED talk on Thursday, he hinted at the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berkshire Hathaway Inc#Alleghany Corp#Precision Castparts Corp#Luxury Electric#Tesla Inc
Reuters

U.S. equity funds post biggest weekly outflow in four months

(Reuters) - U.S. equity funds faced heavy outflows in the week to April 13, as investors were spooked by rising yields and fears that the impending monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve would slow growth. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, U.S. equity funds suffered outflows of $12.57 billion, marking the...
STOCKS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures slip as bond yields rise, BofA up on strong consumer lending

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures down: Dow 0.14%, S&P 0.28%, Nasdaq 0.37%. April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures dipped on Monday as Treasury yields continued to rise in expectation of a tighter monetary policy, while Bank of America wrapped up earnings from Wall Street lenders with a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
STOCKS
Reuters

S&P 500 inches higher as strong BofA results offset tech weakness

April 18 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 rose on Monday as Bank of America wrapped up earnings from big U.S. lenders with a better-than-expected quarterly profit, although elevated bond yields weighed on growth and technology stocks. Shares of the second-largest U.S. bank by assets (BAC.N) rose 3% as strong...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

405K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy