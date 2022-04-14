ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

'Would a reasonable police officer have acted in the same manner?': Use of force expert gives perspective on Patrick Lyoya shooting videos

By Michael Martin
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151Sou_0f9iZn8600

While a community waits for answers in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a use of force expert is offering what insight can be gained by watching the videos so far released by police. The 26-year-old man was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer on Monday, April 4, after a traffic stop devolved into a physical altercation.

Pleas from his family, along with community-wide peaceful protests, led to the police department releasing videos of the incident nine days after it happened.

Four different videos were released Wednesday: a dash cam video from inside the officer's cruiser, a cell phone video shot by the passenger in Lyoya's car, footage from a neighbor's doorbell camera, and a snippet of video from the officer's body-worn camera.

“The police officer's actions are going to be judged based upon this idea of…. Would a different police officer have acted in the same manner? Would a reasonable police officer have acted in the same manner?” said Dennis Savard, associate professor of Criminal Justice at Saginaw Valley State University, and a forensic criminology consultant.

You see Lyoya's vehicle pull over in the beginning of the dash camera video, with the 26-year-old quickly getting out to speak with the officer.

The officer asks him if he speaks English. After a few seconds, Lyoya responds, "Yeah."

"There could have been a cultural misunderstanding between the victim and the police officer,” Savard said Thursday.

READ MORE: NAACP says death of Patrick Lyoya ‘was just straight-up murder’

“And certainly that can exacerbate ... exacerbate a situation, or make it worse than it has to be, and then things just kind of snowballed from there.”

Eventually Lyoya begins to slowly walk away from the officer and his vehicle, which prompts a slight physical struggle. Lyoya runs off to a nearby yard and is quickly tackled by the officer.

As the officer attempts to restrain Lyoya on the ground, he strikes him several times with his arm and his foot.

“Certain types of strikes by a police officer can be reasonable. However, they have to be proportionate to the threat that the police officer is facing," Savard explained.

While Lyoya was unarmed when pulled over, the video appears to show him trying to grab the officer's taser during the continued struggle.

“Tasers are not a deadly weapon; they're considered a less-than-lethal weapon. However, at the same time, a taser can incapacitate an individual, at least momentarily,” Savard said.

The officer is eventually able to pin Lyoya onto the ground. The back-and-forth struggle continues, despite the men becoming visibly winded.

“It's possible that the police officer was fearful that the taser was going to be used on him, or could have been used on him to incapacitate him, and then it could evolve from there," Savard said.

Whatever the officer was thinking at the time, he pulls his handgun from his belt at this point and fires one shot in Lyoya's head, killing him.

The decision as to whether or not the officer's actions were legally justified remains in the hands of Michigan State Police.

READ MORE: Shooting death of Patrick Lyoya: a timeline of events

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

Gov. Whitmer race impacted by fatal shooting, former police chief says ‘she’s not a real friend of policing’

The fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Black man by a Grand Rapids police officer this month has created a new source of contention in the Michigan governor’s race. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Wednesday calling for a “transparent, independent investigation” into the shooting of Patrick Lyoya who was killed on April 4 after a traffic stop. She said she spoke to Lyoya’s family and “our hearts are with them and the Grand Rapids community who are dealing with unimaginable pain and loss.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Michigan State Police#Taser#Criminal Justice
UpNorthLive.com

Verdict for woman accused of Torch Lake boat ramp shooting

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A jury in Antrim County reached a verdict Friday for a Missouri woman accused of shooting a woman during an argument at the Torch Lake boat ramp. Lauren Hunter of St. Louis faced four charges including assault with intent to murder after an argument escalated...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NAACP
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy