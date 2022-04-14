ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Second arrest made in killing of woman who shared child with Young Thug over bowling ball

WLTX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Atlanta Police announced Thursday they had made a second arrest in the killing of a woman at a bowling alley last month in what police have said was an argument over a bowling ball. APD said they had arrested Imani Spears in the killing of LaKevia...

www.wltx.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lithonia, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
SCDNReports

Georgia Teen Found Dead on Backcountry Dirt Road

Georgia Teen Found Dead on Backcountry Dirt RoadSCDN Graphics Department. The GBI is assisting with a death investigation in Winder, Georgia. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist with the investigation on April 11, 2022. One man has been shot and killed.
WINDER, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Thug
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling Alley#Bowling Ball#Atlanta Police#Apd Homicide#The Metro Fun Center
WRBL News 3

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Suspect arrested in deadly Hamilton Road shooting in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Mario Alonzo Fannin was arrested in connection to the shooting of Dearko Thornton. Thornton was shot on Sunday at the My Food Mart, located at 404 Hamilton Road. Police responded to the shooting at 11:11 […]
LAGRANGE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

Man killed at East Point ATM, while on the phone; police make first arrest

EAST POINT, Ga. — An arrest was made in connection with a fatal shooting at an East Point ATM in November of 2021, their police department posted Thursday, on Facebook. Shane Knight, 49, was arrested and charged with murder, the post said. Police said they are still looking for others that may be involved. They added that they will not stop until everyone shown in a video they previously released is identified.
EAST POINT, GA
CBS 46

Hawk family members laid to arrest after being killed in robbery

Funeral set for Tommy, Evelyn and Luke Hawk who were tragically killed in Grantville. Atlanta police announce major arrests made in violent crime cases. Chief Rodney Bryant details fugitive arrests made during a four-week period. Tax Day is Monday, April 18th. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tax Day is Monday, April...
GRANTVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy