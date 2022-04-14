Child sex trafficking at Tillman’s Corner motel: 2 arrested

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A man wanted in connection with a child sex trafficking case is in custody and Mobile Police have released new details about the case.

Grover Stone was arrested Wednesday night , he was wanted for sodomy, rape, and sexual assault crimes involving a 13-year-old girl. Earlier this week, a woman was arrested for human trafficking of the teen.

The alleged incident and abuse happened at a motel in Tillman’s Corner off I-10.

Mobile police say the incident stems from a report from last May, nearly a year ago, at the Extend-a-Suites on Coca Cola Road in Tillman’s Corner.

The Mobile County District Attorney says Grover Stone received sexual acts from a 13-year-old girl and paid Brandie Mckee for them with drugs and money.

Prosecutors say Mckee and the victim knew each other, and they do not believe other children were involved.

Stone was arrested at the InTown Suites off I-65 in Mobile Wednesday night by the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

“I think if you do this once, the likelihood of you having done it before are very great,” said Ashley Rich, the Mobile County District Attorney.

Mckee was arrested earlier this week , charged with human trafficking and facilitating the travel of a child for an unlawful sex act.

The District Attorney says the teen came forward and told her story, and encourages others to do the same.

“There’s no statute of limitations, so whenever this conduct of human trafficking may have occurred, they are still able to come forward and tell their story. That’s an important message that we send today regarding this case. If you have been a victim if someone has forced you to have sex for their benefit. THat is charged as human trafficking, and we take that seriously,” said Rich.

The District Attorney says there could be more arrests and charges in this case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.