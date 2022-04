JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Mowing, brush removal and minor repairs is prompting the short closure of a couple Jackson County roads this week. Probert Road, between Francis Street and Stonewall Road, and Winbar Drive, between Probert Road and Algonquin Street, are closing from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 21, through Wednesday, March 23, weather permitting, according to the Jackson County Department of Transportation.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 28 DAYS AGO