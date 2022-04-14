Police Beat for Thursday, April 14th, 2022

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are behind bars in connection with a recent drug bust in Phelps County. Chad Krause, 42, and Mackenzie Wagner, 24, are being held at the Phelps County Jail. Krause was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. Wagner was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

