Christian County, KY

School board approves several items related to consolidation project

By Hannah Hageman
whopam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral items were approved in relation to the high school consolidation project Thursday at a special called meeting of the Christian County School Board. First on the agenda was a resolution electing to conduct the Hopkinsville-Christian County Academy project under the newly signed House Bill 678, which Assistant Superintendent Josh Hunt...

News Channel Nebraska

Iowa Board of Education approves charter school in Hamburg

HAMBURG, Iowa - After attempting to re-open a high school in Hamburg since late 2019, the Iowa State Board of Education unanimously approved the Hamburg School District's application for a charter high school Thursday. The meeting took place at the Grimes State Office Building in Des Moines and with the...
HAMBURG, IA
WLBT

Board of Supervisors approves $950K in road and bridge projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Smoother commutes will be coming to some drivers in Hinds County, after the board of supervisors authorized spending more than $955,000 to repave roads and replace a bridge. Monday, the board voted to spend approximately $763,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to mill and overlay...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Western Iowa Today

Audubon School Board approves teacher salary settlement

(Audubon) Teachers in the Audubon School District will receive a 3.27% salary increase for next year. In addition to the teacher salaries rising, Superintendent Eric Trager says non-certified staff will receive a $1.00 per hour raise. They also approved bonuses for licensed staff not included in the Governor’s teacher retention bonuses. “There were several of our licensed staff that did not qualify for that. They had a pretty narrow definition of who qualified as a teacher so for example our school counselors didn’t qualify, our school social worker, our teacher leaders, those folks didn’t qualify. We asked the board a bonus for those folks that didn’t qualify for the Governor’s bonus and the board approved that as well. We have our package of salary increases pretty well completed and contracts are going out. We are excited to have that behind us and we hope we’ve done right by our employees this year.”
AUDUBON, IA
WDAM-TV

New school consolidation plan fails to get Covington Board support

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A proposed new consolidation plan for Covington County Schools has failed to get the support of the Covington County School Board. That plan, submitted by school superintendent Babette Duty, would have closed Mount Olive High School and Hopewell Elementary School and would have repurposed Collins Elementary School and Carver Middle School.
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
Daily Leader

Prairie Central school board approves purchase of buses

FAIRBURY — During a special meeting last week, the Prairie Central Board of Education approved purchasing four used 2020 Bluebird buses. This includes a five-year extended warranty along with the trade-in of four buses for a total price of $221,554. Also during the special meeting, the board accepted a...
FAIRBURY, IL

