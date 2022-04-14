Mobile Police looking for burglar who shot a dog

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police need help identifying a man after he burglarized a person’s home and shot their dog.

On Wed., April 13, a man broke into a home at the 3100 block of Calais Street. The man then took several items from the home. As he was leaving, he shot the victim’s dog, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

In a video released by MPD, the man is briefly shown taking down a surveillance camera before the dog was shot. The man is shown carrying a gun with black gloves. He also has several tattoos on his right arm.









The dog was taken to a veterinarian by the victim.

Mobile Police will continue to investigate the shooting.

