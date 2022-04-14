ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile Police looking for burglar who shot a dog

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police need help identifying a man after he burglarized a person’s home and shot their dog.

On Wed., April 13, a man broke into a home at the 3100 block of Calais Street. The man then took several items from the home. As he was leaving, he shot the victim’s dog, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

State tries to seize items found at Nia Bradley’s home

In a video released by MPD, the man is briefly shown taking down a surveillance camera before the dog was shot. The man is shown carrying a gun with black gloves. He also has several tattoos on his right arm.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QSH8V_0f9iXnCW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCnqI_0f9iXnCW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zy2H3_0f9iXnCW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32LpQf_0f9iXnCW00

The dog was taken to a veterinarian by the victim.

Mobile Police will continue to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man who exchanged gunfire with Prichard Police identified

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of shooting at Prichard Police in a Burger King parking lot has been identified.  Tavarse Marcquice Davis was arrested for the shooting that happened Tuesday, April 12 at a Burger King parking lot at St. Stephens Road. Davis was charged with: Reckless Endangerment Attempt to Elude Obstructing Justice […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested during drug seizure in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two people after a three-month-long undercover drug sting called “Operation Azalea Trail.” Eric Bell, 22, and Devon Patton, 29, were arrested and charged at the end of the investigation March 24. “Eight street-level drug dealers” and their residences on Seabreeze, Gaylark Road and at the Village Green Apartments […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Shooting#Tattoos#Mpd#Mobile Police
WREG

Three stabbed near airport area, two charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed during a fight that led to a shooting near the airport area Sunday. MPD responded to the incident on the 5400 block of Sputnik Drive around 2:00 a.m. Sunday after an altercation between neighbors. Reports stated Shawanda Rayford got into a fight with Tyrone Willis and his family. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAPT

Man shot, killed while driving on Highway 80

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police identified a man who was shot and killed while driving. It happened Wednesday evening on Highway 80 near Interstate 220. Police said Nick Thomas III, 43, was driving a blue Dodge Charger along the highway when he was shot. Thomas crashed, ran off the road, and then came to a stop back on the highway.
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

Bond revoked for Mobile man accused of killing girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of murdering his girlfriend while out on bond for another murder charge will stay behind bars. Monday a judge formally revoked bond for Dayvon Bray. He’s accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend 18-year-old Jireh Portis in January. During his preliminary hearing, we learned new details about the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy