Cramer's Week Ahead: Keep an Eye on Bonds and Ukraine as Earnings Season Picks Up

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stock futures fall as the 10-year Treasury yield tops a 3-year high. U.S. stock futures fell Monday, especially tech names — hurt by the 10-year Treasury yield rising to a more than three-year high of around 2.87%. Back-to-back inflation reports last week showing sharply rising prices further fueled bond yields. Bank of America rose in the premarket after beating estimates with quarterly earnings. Other major companies are set to release financial results in the week ahead including Netflix, Tesla, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Verizon as well as United and American airlines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq all capped a holiday-shortened week with losses. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell over 2% on Thursday and dropped more than 2.6% for the week.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO