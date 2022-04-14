ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cramer's Week Ahead: Keep an Eye on Bonds and Ukraine as Earnings Season Picks Up

By Krystal Hur, CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday previewed next week's slate of earnings and what investors should have on their radar to prepare for the tumultuous market ahead. The "Mad Money" host said that bonds, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Covid lockdowns in China are "the stories that do matter with Treasurys running...

