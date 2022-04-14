Police, volunteers clean up park where Newport News Officer Katie Thyne was killed

On April 30, 2017, 34-year-old Keir Johnson told her mother that she was taking her 8-month-old baby, Chloe, to Buckroe Beach to spend the day with a friend. The beach was only a 4-minute drive from Keir's home in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton, Virginia, however, According to The Charley Project, Keir and Chloe never arrived. Five years later, they remain missing.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO