Newport News, VA

Police, volunteers clean up park where Newport News Officer Katie Thyne was killed

13newsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficer Katie Thyne’s watch ended in January...

www.13newsnow.com

KHQ Right Now

Everett Police Officer shot and killed in Starbucks parking lot

EVERETT, Wash. - Around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Everett Police Department reported a major incident on the 1000 block of Broadway Ave. that shutdown the area for a time. During this time, the WSU Everett campus also went into lockdown and evacuated students due to a potential shooting incident in the area.
EVERETT, WA
Fatim Hemraj

5 years ago, a woman and her 8-month-old baby vanished after a trip to the beach. What happened to Keir and Chloe?

On April 30, 2017, 34-year-old Keir Johnson told her mother that she was taking her 8-month-old baby, Chloe, to Buckroe Beach to spend the day with a friend. The beach was only a 4-minute drive from Keir's home in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton, Virginia, however, According to The Charley Project, Keir and Chloe never arrived. Five years later, they remain missing.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WLTX.com

Child slapped by school bus driver in Virginia, police say

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired in October 2021. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an investigation is underway into an allegation that a bus driver assaulted an elementary school student Wednesday afternoon. The incident is being investigated by Sgt. J. W. Kyle,...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
BET

Virginia Reporter Was Killed After An Argument Over Spilled Drink, Police Say

Someone spilling a beverage is what led to the downtown Norfolk, Va. shooting that claimed the lives of two 25-year-olds, including a local reporter. In response to Jenkins’ death, Pickering confirmed that there will be an increased patrol of officers between Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and Suffolk starting Thursday (March 24).
NORFOLK, VA

