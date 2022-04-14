ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

What will you find at the 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival?

By Carina Branson
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwxNQ_0f9iUOwA00

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina Arts & Humanities has released a list of highlights guests can expect to see at the 46th Smoky Hill River Festival scheduled for Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 12 at Oakdale Park .

Country music and “sunny Latino sounds”

The festival stages will be filled with many musical acts . Headliners include Jason Boland & The Stragglers , Gangstagrass and SunDub. Other acts include The RT’s, Las Cafeteras, Armchair Boogie, Carter Sampson, Ayllu, Love, and Relativity Brass. Children’s acts include Up, Up & Away balloon artists, Drum Safari, Richard Renner, StatuEscapades, Happy Faces Entertainment, Clan Tynker, Junkyard Orchestra, and Duke Otherwise.

For a schedule of musical acts, click here .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XfZxl_0f9iUOwA00
    Gangstagrass (Courtesy: Smoky Hill River Festival)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N1h1a_0f9iUOwA00
    Jason Boland & The Stragglers (Courtesy: Smoky Hill River Festival)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O31rP_0f9iUOwA00
    SunDub (Courtesy: Smoky Hill River Festival)

According to the festival’s website , the music scene will kick off with the Festival Jam concert on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with 16 bands changing out every 15 minutes.

The festival will also feature performances from aerial artists Voler — Thieves of Flight in the pond Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m.

‘Hamilton’ coming to Wichita in 2023

Lots and lots of art

47 artists from 19 states will make their debut at the festival as they sell, demonstrate and install their artwork for the art show and art demonstration areas.

Over 20 outdoor art installations will be on display throughout Oakdale Park, including three new installations:

  • “Stick Horse Stampede” by artist Juniper T.J. Tangpuz of Lawrence
  • “Arturo: Art & Fortune on the Boardwalk” by artist Erika Nelson of Lucas
  • A new, interactive addition to “Standing Wave,” Tony’s Pizza Event Center Bridge by artist Mike Miller of Wichita

Salina native Hannah Gebhart designed the 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival print, which is given out to anyone who donates $100 or more, and a t-shirt/tank top that can be purchased at the SA&H office, online, or at the festival.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=119jAB_0f9iUOwA00
    2022 Smoky Hill River Festival shirt/tank design, “Is That Funnel Cake?” by artist Hannah Gebhart (Courtesy: Smoky Hill River Festival)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BfUbO_0f9iUOwA00
    2022 Smoky Hill River Festival print, “Sun-Kissed,” by artist Hannah Gebhart (Courtesy: Smoky Hill River Festival)

Two awards will also be presented to artists:

  • Festival staff will present the 2nd annual Marie Chapman Award, which is a $700 cash prize, on Friday. She had served every festival art show since its inception until June of 2018, when she passed away.
  • Children between the ages of 5 and 14 will be able to participate in the festival’s Kids Choice Award, which will be given to the artist who receives the most votes by Saturday.

Guests will also be able to observe the creative process of skillful artists and artisans under the Art/Craft Demo tent throughout the festival weekend.

80s bands to perform at Kansas State Fair

River Festival’s Art Patron Program

Art lovers and collectors will receive a chance to sign up for special perks. The program offers admission to the Thursday night PREMIERE cocktail party and a Friday morning preview of the art show, shopping, and more.

Anyone can become an Art Patron by purchasing a $100 ticket, changeable for $100 in art-show gift certificates. For more information, click here or call 785-309-5770. Tickets will be available until May 31 or until they are sold out.

Artyopolis for kids

Children will be able to create art in the Artyopolis on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Artypolis includes Arty’s State, where children and their caregivers can watch the children’s performing acts, a baby changing and feeding station, button making, make-and-take crafts, purchase artwork from festival artists, games, get an ID bracelet, Legos, a cool-down area, face painting, and a sound garden.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjPur_0f9iUOwA00
    (Courtesy: Smoky Hill River Festival)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16p8xh_0f9iUOwA00
    (Courtesy: Smoky Hill River Festival)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35oKpU_0f9iUOwA00
    (Courtesy: Smoky Hill River Festival)
Country star Parker McCollum is coming to the Kansas State Fair

Food Row

For many, Food Row is a “must stop” part of the festival . This year, the festival will feature over 30 vendors with 11 new options to give guests plenty of new tastes to experience.

Out of the many foods that will be available, here is a list of foods that the festival is highlighting:

  • Crawfish Boil
  • Dole Pineapple Whip
  • Tiki Tenders
  • Texas Twister
  • Sweet Thai Pork Tacos
  • Grilled Veggie Sandwich
  • Hot and Spicy Chicken Gyro
  • Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
  • Turkey Leg
  • Flowering Onion
  • Fried Ravioli
  • Bourbon Chicken
  • Fried Peaches
  • Chocolate-Covered Frozen Cheesecake
  • Buffalo Burger
  • Jumbo Chicken-Fried Steak Sandwich
  • Frog Legs
  • Veggie Noodle Bowl
  • Pineapple Bowl
  • Mini Donuts
  • Alligator on a Stick
  • Homemade Soda
  • Po’Boy Sandwich
  • Street Tacos
  • Cinnamon Roasted Nuts
  • Crab Cakes
  • Ice Cream Bars
  • Dippin’ Dots
  • Shaved Ice
  • Coconut Shrimp
  • Fish Tacos
  • Indian Taco
  • Funnel Cake
  • Chipotle Beef Burrito
  • Homemade Ice Cream
  • Kettle Corn
  • Chicken & Waffles
  • Pizza
Gabriel Iglesias coming to Kansas State Fair

Festival admission and hours

Anyone who wishes to participate in the 46th Smoky Hill River Festival can choose to purchase daily wristbands or weekend wristbands:

  • Daily wristbands are $10 and are only sold at the gate
  • Weekend wristbands are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate
  • Children ages 11 and under get in free

Presale wristbands will be available in regional cities beginning Sunday, May 1. To find out where you can purchase wristbands in advance, click here .

Festival hours will vary upon the day:

  • Thursday, June 9, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Friday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteering

Every year over 2,000 volunteers sign up to work the Smoky Hill River Festival.

Organizers encourage groups or individuals who enjoy serving their community, making new connections, sharing their skills, earning volunteer hours, wanting to gain experience, managing others, and assisting guests, artists, and vendors to sign-up.

Festival volunteers serve two or three-hour shifts, typically outdoors in the shade. Volunteers must be 13 years or older and purchase an admission wristband to wear when they volunteer.

To sign up for a volunteer shift, click here .

For more details about the 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival, visit their website or call 785-309-5770.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
KSN News

Check your home, your car – $1M ticket set to expire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone in Kansas could be the winner of $1 million and not know it. And time is running out for them to claim the prize. The Kansas Lottery says that a Mega Millions ticket that someone bought in south-central Kansas last year is worth $1 million, but it is going to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
ABC4

Green River rock and mineral festival returns

GREEN RIVER, Utah (ABC4) – After a two-year hiatus, Green River Utah will be hosting its annual rock and mineral festival again. The festival will take place April 1-3. Activities will include tours of ancient rock art, dinosaur track sites, dinosaur bones, and ghost towns. Green River is home to some of the most impressive […]
GREEN RIVER, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Salina, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Government
Salina, KS
Government
City
Hamilton, KS
City
Salina, KS
Local
Kansas Society
KSN News

First Kansas tornado of 2022

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas’ first tornado of 2022 touched down in Jefferson County Tuesday night. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Topeka, it developed at 7:56 p.m. near Ozawkie and ended at 8:06 p.m. around Nortonville. The tornado’s path was 9.7 miles in length and 10 yards in width. NWS rated […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

12-year-old Kansas driver goes airborne, flips car

COLBY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 12-year-old boy and two passengers have only minor injuries following a crash in Thomas County. The crash happened at 8:05 p.m. on Country Club Drive, just north of Veterans Memorial Drive. The 12-year-old boy was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra when, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the vehicle accelerated […]
THOMAS COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Iglesias
Person
Parker Mccollum
KSN News

Sheriff IDs woman killed south of Salina, man arrested

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman found dead in a home Monday evening as 50-year-old Laurie Leanne Likins. Sheriff Roger Soldan said Likins and two dogs had been shot to death. The sheriff’s office has arrested a 55-year-old man in the case. Just before 6 p.m. Monday, deputies […]
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man dies from forklift accident near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 32-year-old Wichita man who was involved in a forklift accident near downtown Wichita has died. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), shortly before 9:30 a.m. on March 31, officers responded to a call of a workplace accident in the 500 block of S. St. Francis St. Officers located Brian […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Why Kansas turnpike bridges are being raised

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you are a regular on the Kansas Turnpike, you probably have taken notice of minor construction delays as you pass under bridges from Emporia to Topeka. That is because several of those bridges are being raised to accommodate commercial traffic, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority. Construction crews are disconnecting […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Installations#Volunteers#Ksnw#Salina Arts Humanities#Rt#Armchair Boogie#Statuescapades#Happy Faces Entertainment#Voler
KSN News

Family asking for help after mom, son die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on S 32nd St in Manhattan. In the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Public defender removed from Wichita murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A public defender’s request to be removed from representing Charity Blackmon in the Sedgwick County Court was granted on Wednesday, April 13. Blackmon was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting that killed bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, in east Wichita back in March of 2021. […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
KSN News

Kansas 3-year-old calls 911, orders McDonald’s

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas toddler’s fearless attitude may have earned her a free meal from law enforcement. Demi Rall, 3, recently got ahold of her mother, Taylor Rall’s, cell phone. “We went out there, and she didn’t have the phone, but we went and checked and saw that she called dispatch,” said Taylor. […]
GOODLAND, KS
KSN News

Suspects raid Wichita pharmacy and take narcotics

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred at Professional Pharmacy at the corner of Murdock and Waco in Wichita. The burglary happened in the early morning hours of March 13. A white Jeep Grand Cherokee drove past the Professional Pharmacy at the corner of Murdock […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

1 injured, 1 arrested after northeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near 21st Street North and Oliver in Wichita Monday afternoon. The shooting happened in a parking lot between a Kwik Shop and an apartment complex. The convenience store is just northeast of Wichita State University. Police say two men got into […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

2 arrests made in Wichita man’s murder near Haysville

HAYSVILLE. Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested in a murder last month near Haysville. It happened on Feb. 10 in the 200 block of E. 86th St. S. According to the sheriff’s office, they responded to the area after a property owner noticed a man lying next to […]
HAYSVILLE, KS
KSN News

KSN News

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy