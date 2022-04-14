ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing 20-year-old Arlington woman found dead in her car, family says

 3 days ago
ARLINGTON, Texas — The search for a missing 20-year-old in Arlington has come to a tragic end, according to her family. The family of Jada Govan told WFAA she was found dead in her car near an area where her cellphone was last pinged. Police notified the family of the discovery...

Shamica Bell
3d ago

Nobody is reading. She was found dead in her car. so, for the ones hoping she's found safe. Good luck🤞🏾with that!!

yourmama'suckdick
3d ago

I hope they find her too I am sick of reading about missing black women and nobody trying to find them until they're dead that's not fair

Karen Pinyan
3d ago

if you have the receipt you can see where she ate and how many items was purchased to see if anyone was with her at that point and if so check the camera

