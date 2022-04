MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police rushed to University Hospital before dawn Easter Sunday. One Person was shot in the parking lot just outside the Emergency Room around 4:30 a.m. A police spokesperson says the victim is Robert McMillan, 42 had gone to the hospital to visit a friend who had been the victim of an assault in Prichard. We’re told McMillan was arguing with several people in the emergency room parking lot when the passenger of a gray Hyundai Sonata got out of the vehicle and shot McMillan. The shooter was last seen running toward Stanton Road. The Hyundai drove away in the same direction. McMillan died from his injuries a short time later.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO