Breezy, but not like Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The brisk winds will persist into the start of the weekend Saturday. More clouds than sun with afternoon temperatures only making it into the mid 20s to around 30. Sunshine is going to be more common on Sunday but continued rather cool. Highs in the low 30s. Temperatures are running almost 20 degrees below average this weekend.
A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the High Desert until 8:00 p.m. A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect for the same area and timing. For the Inland Empire and mountains, another Wind Advisory will go into effect at 2:00 a.m. Tuesday for gusts up to 45 MPH. Gusts up to 55 MPH are possible for the San Bernardino County mountains.
Today is looking like a washout. Widespread rain lingers all day with a few strong/severe storms possible late this morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the 70s all day. There is already plenty of rain across our western locations, with heavy rain for Sumter County. A few severe...
(ABC 6 News) - The National Weather Service has confirmed seven tornadoes so far from storms in southeast Minnesota and North Iowa. Initial survey results from the EF-2 tornado in Taopi, Mn, which occurred around 10:40 p.m. reached peak wind speeds of 132 mph and injured two people. The tornado moved through western Taopi, Minnesota, damaging or destroying homes, farms, and outbuildings and downing/snapping transmission power lines.
Some wet snow may also mix with this icy rain. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain showers. Updated: 12 hours ago. Areas of rain are expected to...
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- More sunny spring weather is in the forecast for Sunday. It will not be as breezy as it was on Saturday with winds gusting 20-25 mph. Sunglasses needed again on Sunday with highs in the upper-60s to lower-70s. High pressure-system will continue to control the weather through...
Clouds begin to increase again early Friday morning and linger through the day. With a mostly clear sky most of the night, temperatures will still be able to dip into the lower 40s by sunrise. With the clouds, temperatures will be running about 10 degrees below average Friday afternoon. Windy conditions stick around, and the chance for a stray sprinkle is back ahead of another weak cold front passing late Friday night. Expect a west wind gusting up to 25 mph Friday.
We are going to continue to be dealing with a few flurries as we go into our Thursday & Friday. Not to worry though, any snow we see won't cause too many issues, as it won't be adding up to much at all. Be sure to take a little easy on the roads though, as the wind Thursday & Friday may stir up the snow a bit, especially out in the open, making it a little tough to see at times.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was our last day in the 60s for a while. Cooler temperatures are on the way as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend. Today will feature intervals of clouds and sunshine. It will be windy again, with sustained winds 10-20 mph and stronger gusts. While most of us will remain dry, a stray shower is possible today. Any rain that falls should be light and short lived. Tomorrow will be about 10 degrees below average, with highs only in the low 50s. We turn even colder as we head into the weekend, with freezing temperatures on the way Saturday night. If you are looking for highs in the 70s, those return again Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Humidity is low this weekend, with dew points holding in the low 50s and even 40s! The sunshine is just what the snowbirds ordered, but you will be fighting a beach umbrella in the wind for Saturday. Temps and humidity gradually increase for the coming week, taking us back to the 80s and dew points back to a humid 70° by the end of the week. We’re tracking our next cold front by Thursday and Friday, too. Thursday night and Friday could bring our best chance for thunderstorms, but storms could be scattered and hit and miss across the Suncoast. We will keep a close eye on that front as it gets closer during the week.
Normally we expect temperatures to fall during the overnights. As our severe weather setup evolves, temperatures will actually spike up to the low to mid 60s on Tuesday night just before storms arrive. Look for this just before midnight. Past that, we'll see a sharp fall as we get to the back side of this system. Temperatures may fall back into the 40s for Thursday while official highs for the 'day' will be well into the 50s.
Keep the warm gear handy today! We are starting out only in the 20s this morning, with highs struggling to get above 40° this afternoon. We should be closer to 55° for our average high for April 14! The wind will make it feel more like the teens & 20s all-day! Skies will start out a little sunny, but clouds will continue to move in, giving way to a few snowflakes later in the day as well.
We are going to be dealing with a pretty strong W/NW wind Thursday, with gusts in the 40-50 mph range. Be sure to tie down any light outside objects, or bring them indoors if you can. Also, drive with a little more caution today, especially for those in the higher profile vehicles, such as SUVs & Semi trucks. The wind will remain strong all-Thursday, before it eases up for Friday.
We really lacked the snow over the winter, having many wonder what the Spring would bring. Thankfully, so far, it has brought spotty rain and snow showers, not really flooding rain. The severe storms last Tuesday brought us the bulk of the spring rain so far, with more on the way for the week. Not severe storms, but beneficial, light & steady rain showers Wednesday, Friday, and again possibly Saturday. Look for a few rumbles of thunder at times as well, especially Friday & Saturday.
We are going to see our temperatures slowly warm-up as we go through this week. FINALLY! Highs will be nearing 50° if not there, with Wednesday's rain. More 50s & 60s even are possible by the end of the week, with a few of us nearing 70° even by Saturday! All of this a welcome sight following the chilly week last week.
If you're looking for the 50s and 60s we saw prior to and during the severe weather, we will see a return of the temperatures by the middle of next week. The best part is it will come without severe weather chances (at least for now). Next Thursday, so far, is looking to be the best day for any outdoor plans that you may have next week.
(ABC 6 News) - With severe weather on the radar, local authorities are asking you to take warnings seriously, to stay up to date on changing weather conditions, and to retreat to a safe space, like a stairwell, during tornado warnings. Area emergency management, law enforcement, and utility companies say...
(ABC 6 News) - Thousands of motorcycle riders will hit the road for the Spring Flood Run which takes place Saturday along the Mississippi and St. Croix Rivers. Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials ask riders and motorists to share the roads. Riders should take safety into their own hands and motorists should look twice for motorcyclists.
(ABC 6 News) - The Rice family home in Taopi has been badly damaged during Tuesday night's storms and it's a house that has been in the family for decades. Now, the family is just grateful for what they can salvage. "Pictures don't do it justice. Like I showed up...
