Grand Rapids, MI

Family seeks charges in Patrick Lyoya’s death

PBS NewsHour
 3 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Peter Lyoya took his six children from Congo in 2014 to escape violence. Now he fears he brought them to the U.S. to die. A Michigan police officer fatally shot his eldest son, 26-year-old Patrick, in the head this month following a traffic stop in Grand...

UpNorthLive.com

Family member speaks out after couple arrested for baby's death

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Cheboygan County couple accused in the death of their 3-month-old baby will be in court Thursday. Cheboygan County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Forest Township home on Monday, March 14, for a 3-month-old baby not breathing. Following an autopsy, the sheriff’s office...
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
5 On Your Side

Police make arrest in death of man on St. Patrick's Day

MARYVILLE, Ill. — About 20 Major Case Squad Investigators are actively investigating the death of a man on St. Patrick's Day. According to a news release from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, on March 17, Maryville Police Department received a 911 call about a man who was found face down with multiple gunshot wounds in Madison County, Illinois, near the edge of Maryville.
MARYVILLE, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Teen charged in baby’s death

A months-long investigation into the December death of a newborn boy led to the arrest of his 17-year-old mother from Citrus Springs. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took Sierra Mae Meriedeth into custody Tuesday, March 22, on a warrant charging her as an adult with aggravated child manslaughter, according to court documents obtained Friday. Meriedeth’s bond was set at $30,000.
CITRUS SPRINGS, FL
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Ben Crump
The Independent

El Chapo cartel member arrested in Colombia after model girlfriend posts photos on Facebook

A notorious Mexican drug trafficker linked to jailed kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s cartel has been captured in Colombia, according to police, after his model girlfriend posted pictures of the pair kissing at a tourist attraction on Facebook.Colombian police arrested alleged Sinaloa drug cartel capo Brian Donaciano Olguin Verdugo, known by his nickname “El Pitt,” in a luxury apartment in the city of Cali, they announced last Sunday.The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) alerted Colombian authorities that El Pitt had entered the country in February. A Facebook post, made by the unnamed model, showing the couple at Los Cristales,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Chicago

Victim's Family Seeks Answers After Man Shot by CTA Worker

An investigation was underway Saturday after a man sustained critical injuries when he was shot by a CTA employee at the 95th Street Red Line station, according to the victim’s relatives. Family members identified the victim as Jeremy Begay, who was shot three times and remained hospitalized late Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Seven soldiers face charges after Fort Bragg trooper’s severed head found

Seven soldiers who went camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose severed head later washed up on a beach are being court-martialed. The New York Post reports that a group of North Carolina-based soldiers were the last to see Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, alive. The soldiers were visiting Cape Lookout National Seashore to celebrate Memorial Day when the paratrooper disappeared in 2020. Spc Martinez was reported missing on 22 May, and six days later his severed head washed onto the shore. His body has never been recovered. While the investigation into Spc Martinez's death remains open, it was eventually designated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WYTV.com

Mercer County dad charged in baby son’s overdose death

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County father is accused of causing the overdose death of his 20-month-old son. According to a criminal complaint, Gregory Lindey, 35, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangering, recklessly endangering another and tampering with evidence. Police say that the baby was in...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
PBS NewsHour

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

