TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Humane Society has announced their merger with PAAS (Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter) in Vinita, Okla. The new name of the Vinita location will be Oklahoma Humane Northeast, and while the merger has been in the works for the past year, it will not be fully complete for about two years.

VINITA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO