ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Greywater’ plumbs depths of the bay

By Max Parrott
qchron.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the previous two summers, the Chronicle documented a rise in cases of poaching and illegal shellfish gathering around Jamaica Bay, but a mystery remained at the heart of these reports: Who was eating the goods?. A new investigation by a New Yorker journalist found that the answer is...

www.qchron.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

The Melville of American Painting

“I am not at all sure that I know what Americanism really is,” the art critic Elisabeth Luther Cary told readers of The New York Times in 1936, “but so the case stands: Americanism really is, and, in art, Winslow Homer is its great exemplar.” There was little disagreement. His very name seemed made for the job, half muscular Greek adventure, half fretful Yankee Calvinism (his parents were inspired by the Congregational pastor Hubbard Winslow). During his lifetime, he managed—not without strategizing—to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers. After his death in 1910, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned storytelling pictures and the 20th-century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still “America’s greatest and most national painter.” He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face. To John Updike, he was simply “painting’s Melville.”
VISUAL ART
PBS NewsHour

National Zoo celebrates 50 years of panda conservation

Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy