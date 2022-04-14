ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Suspect dead, officer injured after hourslong standoff in Glendale

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — A suspect died and an officer was injured Thursday following an hourslong standoff in Glendale, authorities said. Officers were initially called to the scene near 59th and Olive avenues at about 2...

ktar.com

KTAR.com

Phoenix police investigating homicide that leaves 23-year-old man dead

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead after the incident occurred Friday night, authorities said. Police responded to the area near 43rd and Dunlap avenues about a shooting around 4:50 p.m., according to a press release. Upon arriving police found Andrew Austin,...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Teenager standing on Phoenix street hit by truck, dies

PHOENIX – A teenage boy was hit by a truck and killed in Phoenix on Thursday night while he was standing in the street, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said in a press release 17-year-old Juan Diaz was struck by the vehicle near 61st Avenue and McDowell Road around 9:30 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
Glendale, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Crime & Safety
Glendale, AZ
Crime & Safety
KTAR.com

Phoenix parents arrested after fentanyl found in toddler’s system

PHOENIX — Phoenix police on Tuesday arrested the parents of a toddler after fentanyl was found in the child’s system, authorities said. Anna Chavez, 23, and her husband Marvin Gray, 38, were each charged with one count of child abuse after their 1-year-old boy consumed the illegal drug and became unresponsive, according to the probable cause statement.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man guilty of setting fire that killed 12 California condors

A man who started a 2020 wildfire that killed 12 endangered California condors and seriously injured a firefighter was convicted Thursday of arson and could face up to 24 years in state prison when he is sentenced, prosecutors said.Ivan Gomez, 31, was convicted by a Monterey County judge of setting the Big Sur Dolan fire while illegally growing marijuana in the Los Padres National Forest, the county district attorney's office announced.The blaze erupted on Aug. 18, 2020, on the central coast northwest of Los Angeles. It destroyed 10 homes and an 80-acre (32-hectare) condor sanctuary in Big Sur that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Domestic Violence#Police#Glendale Swat
KTAR.com

1 killed, 1 hurt after getting hit by vehicle while crossing Mesa street

PHOENIX – One person was killed and another injured Tuesday night after a vehicle hit them as they crossed a street in Mesa, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said Aaron Conger, 40, was fatally struck by a westbound car as he and a woman were walking near Main Street and Dobson Road around 9 p.m.
MESA, AZ
The Independent

Seven soldiers face charges after Fort Bragg trooper’s severed head found

Seven soldiers who went camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose severed head later washed up on a beach are being court-martialed. The New York Post reports that a group of North Carolina-based soldiers were the last to see Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, alive. The soldiers were visiting Cape Lookout National Seashore to celebrate Memorial Day when the paratrooper disappeared in 2020. Spc Martinez was reported missing on 22 May, and six days later his severed head washed onto the shore. His body has never been recovered. While the investigation into Spc Martinez's death remains open, it was eventually designated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to 8 years in prison for role in drug trafficking organization

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced last week to eight years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization, authorities said Wednesday. Vidal Sillas-Burgos, also known as Guero, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to illegal control of an enterprise and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Goodyear upholds firing of former police lieutenant for improper death investigations

PHOENIX – City officials in a Phoenix suburb reaffirmed Monday the firing of a police officer for violating department protocols regarding certain death investigations. Former Goodyear Police Department Lt. Dwayne Pollard was booted off the force Nov. 19, 2021, after an internal investigation into his actions in 11 natural death inquiries. He appealed the firing.
KTAR.com

Man accused of shooting Phoenix officer taken into custody after 80-hour manhunt

PHOENIX — A man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer on Thursday has been taken into custody after a manhunt that spanned around 80 hours, authorities said. Nicholas Cody Cowan was taken into custody in Scottsdale near 66th Street and Osborn Road on Sunday evening after law enforcement received a tip about his location, Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said in a press conference.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLR10 News

Joplin officer, suspect injured in arrest

JOPLIN, Mo.– A late-night arrest in Joplin ended in both a police officer and suspect being taken to the hospital with injuries. On Saturday, March 19, police say a Joplin police officer made contact with three people in an alley at 9th Street and Connor Avenue. During the contact, one person fled and was pursued […]
JOPLIN, MO

