Dallas, TX

Dallas Rec Center Displays Pandemic Art Projects

By Noelle Walker
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTables filled with arts and crafts were on display at the Anita Martinez Rec Center in West Dallas. The exhibit was a display of what regulars of the center created at home during the pandemic....

