Macon, GA

Storm damage debris cleanup continues a week later in Macon

WMAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad Beasley got into tree cutting...

www.13wmaz.com

KTAL

PHOTOS: Storm damage across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several areas in East Texas were hit hard by severe weather Monday night into Tuesday morning. KETK has compiled photos of storm damage from areas across East Texas. If you have any photos of storm damage, you can send them here. Harrison County. Houston County.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG News 5

Tornado damage in Robertsdale, crews work to clear debris

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Robertsdale was among the areas hardest hit by severe storms in Baldwin County. A tornado that churned through parts of central Baldwin County did significant damage in the city. When the tornado dropped from the skies near downtown Robertsdale, the storm left some neighborhoods in the dark. The […]
ROBERTSDALE, AL
Newnan Times-Herald

99 Chainsaws event this weekend hopes to jumpstart tornado debris cleanup efforts

It's been a year since an EF-4 tornado devastated portions of Coweta County, but there is still so much work to be done. Homes are still not rebuilt, some residents are still living in hotels, and thousands of downed trees still litter the landscape. In early March, a wildfire hit...
Georgia Government
WJBF

Accident with injuries on Windsor Spring Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a motor vehicle accident on the 4400 Block of Windsor Spring Rd. A vehicle was broken down in the right lane and was hit by a vehicle approaching from behind. Both drivers were taken to an area hospital for treatment. All […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
#Extreme Weather
Natchez Democrat

Storms with damaging winds, tornadoes possible Tuesday morning

NATCHEZ — Natchez and Adams County are in the middle of an area the National Weather Service says has a moderate chance for severe weather on Tuesday. Robert Bradford, director of Adams County Emergency Management Agency, said his agency has reached out to area schools and asked them to delay opening or to use virtual learning on Tuesday.
NATCHEZ, MS
KLTV

Mt Enterprise Storm Damage

Many of you submitted pictures of what you saw from your towns as the storms tore through the area last night. Staples says no easy solution to oil issues at Northeast Texas Energy Summit 2022. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. "We need to treat oil and natural gas like an...
Government Technology

Protect Property from ‘Flying Debris’ During Storms

(TNS) - Damaging storms already sweeping across the country in the first week of spring have been a reminder of the dangerous and even deadly weather the season can bring. Conditions are ripe in spring for storms that can bring strong winds, lightning, flooding rain and even tornadoes. “Whenever warm,...
WJTV 12

Edwards neighbors work to cleanup storm damage

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Edwards are working to cleanup the damage from Tuesday’s severe weather. Some homes were damaged, and homeowners said they don’t know where to start. Mayor LeKentric Caston said the town is thankful there were no injuries or deaths. “Entergy has been out trying to restore power back to the […]
Lake Charles American Press

Hurricane debris removal will also include damaged trees still standing

The debris removal contract between the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and Tetra Tech was amended Thursday so that arborists can identify hurricane-damaged trees in and along the edges of rights-of-way that need removal. Allen Wainwright, parish public works director, said there are trees that didn’t fall during the landfall of...

