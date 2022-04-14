ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Boyfriend of murder victim is arrested

By Peter C. Mastrosimone
qchron.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story he allegedly told, according to media reports, was that they argued, she jumped out of the car on the Grand Central Parkway and he hadn’t seen her since. Then a tow truck operator found her body in the trunk of a car in South Queens. According...

www.qchron.com

Comments / 13

Ladi Jae1
1d ago

Another Gabby Petito and Brian Laundries story THE boyfriend told! I AM MORTIFIED BY ALL THIS SENSLESS KILLINGS OF CHILDREN, WOMEN AND INNOCENT PEOPLE! LORD JESUS HELP THIS WORLD PLEASE!!!😇👑

Reply
3
Elle Del Valle
1d ago

RIP Destini 🙏 Heartbreaking - violence is not a solution during a domestic squabble. Better to talk it out or walk away. 💔

Reply
4
albert lee
2d ago

RIP Destini, now their 2 children will be motherless & fatherless, so sad 😞

Reply(1)
8
