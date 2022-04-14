ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, TX

Off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s deputy helps arrest man who broke into store

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jlDR3_0f9iQPiV00

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s deputy helped arrest a man who broke into a store in Jefferson, Texas, Wednesday night.

MCSO got a call from Shop Max in Jefferson around 8:20 p.m. because a customer went into the store and threw a cash register on the floor and started smashing things. MCSO called the Jefferson Police Department to the store, but the suspect left before officials arrived.

Tyler woman sentenced to 35 years in prison for husband’s murder

Later that night, MCSO received a call from an alarm company because an alarm went off at the NAPA store, which is close to the Shop Max. Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez made it to the store and saw it had been broken into. He also saw a suspect still at the location.

Perez tried to arrest the suspect, but the man fought with the officer. Off-duty MCSO Deputy Mel Wolverton was on his second job, and he heard about the incident on the radio.

Wolverton later saw the suspect walking down the road. The deputy got out of his car and told the suspect to get on the ground, and they followed his orders.

Man accused of kidnapping several girls near Houston arrested in East Texas

More police officers made it to the scene and arrested the suspect, who was identified as James Earl Warren Jr.

Warren was also the suspect involved in two other incidents that day.

On Wednesday at about 9:15 a.m. Shop Max called deputies because a man had stolen items from the store, and police were sent to the location. Around 12:33 p.m., MCSO got a call about a man who was in the middle of the road and screaming at people. He was only wearing shorts without a shirt. Police identified the man as Warren.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Warrant: Longview man recorded his own murder

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man who was shot and killed during a fight with a housemate ended up recording his own murder, according to arrest warrants obtained by KETK News. 49-year-old Michael Ralston was arrested for the killing of Eric Wynns, 44, back on March 19. He also was charged with stabbing Jonathan […]
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Warren, TX
Jefferson, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Jefferson, TX
Marion County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
County
Marion County, TX
WBTW News13

Marion County deputies investigating shooting

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person showed up to a hospital Thursday morning with a gunshot wound, according to a social media post from the department. The person is expected to survive. Authorities believe the shooting happened in the area of East End Street area in […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#East Texas#Marion County Sheriff#Mcso
PennLive.com

Deputy gets shot 5 times by his father during family dispute, kills him with return fire

An Alabama deputy sheriff is recovering after he was shot five times by his father following a domestic dispute involving the deputy’s parents, authorities said Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham held a press conference to chronicle the events of the Friday afternoon incident that left the deputy’s father dead. The slain man’s name has not been released but authorities identified the wounded off-duty deputy as Cedric Law, a 26-year-old who has been on the force about two years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

How one serial killer evaded capture for more than three decades with a quiet, farmers-market life

No one expects to meet a serial killer at a farmers’ market.Countless Midwestern customers, however, did exactly that.Shockwaves were sent through communities across several states on Tuesday when police released the name of a suspect in the rapes and murders of at least three women in the late 1980s. They identified Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in 2013 in Iowa at the age of 68, as the man they believe to be the “I-65 Killer” or “Days Inn Killer”, as the previously unknown assailant had been nicknamed when he killed three young, female motel clerks more than 30 years ago.Speaking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
Wichita Eagle

Man who vanished in national forest last year is now facing murder charge, NC cops say

A man who vanished into a North Carolina forest for eight days last summer is back in the news after being charged with murder, deputies said. Joshua Kenneth Clauson, 20, was arrested and charged in connection to the death of 46-year-old Newport man Daniel Andrew Brisson on March 21, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Facebook.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
KTBS

Hallsville porch thief caught, sheriff's office says

MARSHALL, Texas - A Marshall woman has been arrested after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says she stole several packages from a front porch. Dever Joann Roman has been charged with theft of mail, HCSO said. Roman was arrested in Marion County and is being held at the Harrison County Jail.
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy