ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Mercy memorializes those who lost their lives to COVID

By Connor Wilson, Ashley Eddy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h5fRR_0f9iQ4Vj00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– 711 yellow hearts now line the windows of Mercy Hospital Springfield to honor the lives lost during the pandemic.

Health leaders are also using the newly created memorial to reflect on the care they have given during the pandemic.

This reflection comes as the Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced Thursday, for the first time since July 4, 2020, the 7-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Greene County has dropped below 10 per day.

Free COVID-19 testing in Springfield ahead of the Easter weekend

Mercy nurses said while this is good news now, it’s still important to remember it hasn’t always been that way.

“I see faces, I see names, I see exact moments,” said Jessica Arnold, a nurse at Mercy Hospital. “I see daughters, I see wives, husbands. I see those hearts and I can actually see a patient’s obituary.”

However, some said they shut out a lot of those memories.

“We don’t really like to think about that time because that’s something we don’t like to think about,” said Lacey Gates, a nurse at Mercy Hospital. “We’ve kind of closed that up and not thought about it since.”

Federal Funding for free school meals for all ends, West Plains school reacts

Heath leaders said as they move forward, now is the time to focus on the lasting effects that come with the pandemic.

“It’s probably made me numb in a way,” said Gates. “I feel like now when tragic things happen in my life, I just feel kind of numb to it. Going into nursing school, not once did they ever teach me how to hold the hands of loved ones who are passing away, multiple times a day in a week.”

Nurses said they made sure no patient ever passed away alone.

“Hearing 700 it’s kind of crazy, but when you lived it for those two years and we lost as many people as we did, it almost seems like we lost more,” said Arnold.

The current COVID-19 memorial is a temporary one.

Leaders at Mercy said they are currently thinking of ways to build a permanent memorial in the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Free COVID-19 testing in Springfield ahead of the Easter weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing Friday, April 15, 2022, to give people peace of mind ahead of the Easter weekend. Testing is available at the Westside Public Health Center at 660 Scenic Avenue in Springfield between 8:00 and 11:30 a.m. Appointments can be made at COVIDTesting417.com. Walk-ins are […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WIBW

Stormont Vail remember lives lost to COVID on 2-year anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health paused on Thursday to remember the lives lost and saved at their hospital during the past two years of the pandemic. It is the second anniversary of Stormont Vail’s first hospitalized COVID-19 patient on March 24. Stormont’s President and CEO, Dr. Rob...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Plains, MO
Greene County, MO
Society
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Coronavirus
Springfield, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Society
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Springfield, MO
Obituaries
Greene County, MO
Health
Springfield, MO
Health
County
Greene County, MO
People

Parents 'Desperately Tried to Rescue' Daughter, 3, Before She Was Swept Over 411-Foot Waterfall

The parents of a 3-year-old girl who died when she fell over a waterfall say she was a "piece of heaven" to everyone who knew her. On Sunday, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger and her family were visiting Whitewater Falls in North Carolina for a hiking trip when the young girl "slipped and fell in the water" while playing in the nearby sand, a GoFundMe set up for the family says.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Countrymom

My Grandmother Was Aghast When She Found out We’re Related To An Outlaw

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were told to me by my grandmother; used with permission. My grandmother was a child bride at 16 years old. She had 11 children but sadly one would pass away in infancy. She was a very devoutly religious lady and decided one afternoon that she would go to a genealogy center and find out more about our family history. Her original goal was to learn if other young children had passed away in infancy. What she would learn would turn her world upside down.
DoYouRemember?

Battling Brain Tumor, Wendi Lou Lee From ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Stayed Strong With Faith

Little House on the Prairie boasted as wide a cast of child actors as adult stars. One of the former group was Wendi Lou Lee who, with her twin sister Brenda, played baby Grace Ingalls in her younger years. She has recently added her voice to the testimonies about working with Michael Landon and shared the important role faith has played in her life – especially after a dire health battle.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Obituary#Federal Funding
Nashville News Hub

Mother claims doctors repeatedly missed her daughter’s disease and said she was perfectly healthy, now the baby has just a 50% chance of survival

Mother claims doctors and medical personnel repeatedly missed her daughter’s disease despite her filming horrific seizures the infant suffered. Now, the mom says her baby daughter has just a 50% chance of survival. The mom also said that her daughter was given a different diagnosis every time they went to the hospital. The doctors told the mother that her daughter was perfectly healthy. Unfortunately, the baby was finally diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of disease.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Accept Unborn Grandchild is a Girl

In some cultures, and throughout history, boys are preferred over girls. Whether it's for status reasons, carrying on family names, or cultural reasons. For example, due to the one-child law in China, it wasn't uncommon for newborn girls to be abandoned so that families could try again for a boy instead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
My Journal Courier

Couple had to wait until after daughter's birth to learn what was wrong with heart

At their babies' 20-week ultrasound, Bridget and Jerrid Conway were eager to catch another glimpse of their twin girls. In the exam room, the technician moved the wand over Bridget's stomach. When she lingered over Twin A, or Sadie as they later named her, the Conways suspected something might be wrong. Their doctor said the right side of her heart looked larger than the left.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KOLR10 News

Grocery items with the greatest price change in March

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker looked at the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index data released on Tuesday, April 12, to highlight the grocery items with the greatest price changes in March 2022.  The cost of groceries increased nearly 10% year-over-year and 1% since February, driven largely by a rise in prices of meat, poultry, fish, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

What is that smell in Nixa?

NIXA, Mo. – Have you noticed a foul smell around the Nixa area? Nixa’s Public Information Officer Drew Douglas said city employees noticed a smell Thursday morning but don’t know what time it began. The City said the issue was not caused by the sewer system. They said the smell may have been caused by […]
NIXA, MO
Oxygen

Couple Murders 2 Women Who Gave Them Shelter, Claiming, 'We Didn’t Have Any Other Choice'

Kandis R. Majors and Terri Ann Seibeck found in each other a loving and supportive partner. Life hadn’t been easy for the two single mothers from West Frankfort, Illinois. “Kandis had a beautiful smile that lit up the room when she walked in. She had so many positive things going for her.” Majors’ mother, Cindy Marlow, told “Snapped: Killer Couples,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
KOLR10 News

Brooklyn subway attack suspect Frank James held without bail

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Frank R. James, the man accused of shooting 10 subway riders in Brooklyn on Tuesday, appeared in court on Thursday and was ordered held without bail. During his arraignment, prosecutors alleged James, 62, terrified the “entire city” when he allegedly put on a gas mask, set off smoke bombs and fired […]
BROOKLYN, NY
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy