Two non-profits with a large presence in Flushing have come together to support more than 30 businesses that were destroyed by a large fire on Main Street last week. Asian Americans for Equality (AAFE) and the Renaissance Economic Development Corp. (REDC), two Manhattan-based organizations with offices in Flushing, have established a $1 million loan fund to help business owners recover from the blaze that tore through a mall last Thursday.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 23 DAYS AGO