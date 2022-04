When Los Angeles launched its micromobility pilot in 2019, it had big dreams for improving transportation equity for all Angelenos. Three years later, less than 3,000 people make use of micromobility programs aimed at helping poorer sections of the city, despite stringent requirements on companies to provide these options and programs to help raise awareness. At issue, experts said, is a patchwork of rules and regulations between municipalities that can be a logistical headache for riders, infrastructure that doesn’t offer much protection for scooter and bike riders in these areas and a public outreach campaign that has failed to gain traction.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO