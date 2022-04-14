ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Braves suffering from a World Series hangover?

As the Braves start their first road trip of the season, they are coming off a disappointing season opening home stand which saw the team celebrate last year’s World Series championship. Dukes & Bell talked about whether the team’s slow start is the result of coming off of the celebrations that took place during the first week.

Carl wondered if the events during the week

“The World Series opening day, all the festivities, every day it was something different we had bobble head night, we had ring replica night. But all that stuff on top of just trying to play the game, did that play in a role in how we started?” asked Dukes.

Dukes continued that he thinks hitting the road will cure the hangover.

“3-4 now on the season so a game under .500 but again we’re not even going down this road I just think a lot of it had to do with responsibilities the guys had to deal with this first week, now they’re on the road.”

