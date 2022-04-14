Briarcrest's Russell wins fan vote for high school player of the week

The voters have spoken. And they have selected Josh Russell as this week’s Daily Memphian high school player of the week.

One of the area’s top defensive outfielders, Russell also can swing the bat, as he demonstrated last week while sparking his Briarcrest team to a pair of victories over St. Benedict. He went 3-for-3, scoring three runs and driving in five in a 15-2 victory on April 4, and went 3-for-3 again the next day, scoring twice and driving in a run in a 4-0 win.

Russell, a senior, took 40% of this week’s vote to finish ahead of ECS standout Zach Baker, who garnered 32%. Rounding out this week’s field was Jack Hibbard of Arlington, Robbi Martin of Houston, Bartlett’s Garrett Lance and Lewisburg’s Gage Haley.

A new round of voting begins on Monday.

Previous winners:

Week 1: Charlie Horne, St. George’s

Week 2: Wilson Whittemore, St. George’s

Week 3: Joey Caruso, Collierville