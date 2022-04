As their sons battled it out on the court on Saturday, Karl Towns Sr. and Tee Morant offered a hilarious sideshow of their own. The Minnesota Timberwolves knocked off the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series at FedEx Forum. As the Wolves placed the finishing touches on the upset win, the dads of Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant linked up for a great viral moment. Right in front of the television cameras, Karl Towns Sr. and Tee Morant walked up to each other and traded friendly barbs before embracing.

