NATIONAL ZOO PANDAS MARK 50 ANNIVERSARY OF CHINESE EXCHANGE DEAL. WASHINGTON (AP) — It wasn't the kind of cake you'd whip up from a mix or grab from the bakery aisle at the supermarket. But it was just right for some special visitors to the nation's capital. The “cake” — fashioned from frozen fruit juice, sweet potatoes, carrots and sugar cane — was made for the giant pandas at the National Zoo in Washington. And it didn't last long, devoured in about 15 minutes once giant panda mama Mei Xiang and her cub Xiao Qi Ji got hold of it. The treat was part of an event Saturday to mark 50 years since China reached its giant panda exchange with the U.S. Similar deals with zoos around the world have helped boost the giant panda population. Down to just over 1,000 bears in the 1980s, the species is now back from the brink of extinction.

ANIMALS ・ 9 HOURS AGO