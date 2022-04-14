ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

City council workshop looks at Civic Center, Gamble Building

By Marvis Herring
WJCL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah City Council members are trying to decide what the future of the city’s Civic Center will look like. They discussed two options to decide which direction they’d like to move in. The city is also in search of a space for city...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civic Center#Municipal Building#Affordable Housing#City Blocks#Savannah City Council#The Johnny Mercer Theater#Facebook
