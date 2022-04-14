City council workshop looks at Civic Center, Gamble Building

AUROA, Colo. (CBS4) — This week, a meeting will be held to address some of the reported issues with Aurora Police Department. Last year, Colorado’s attorney general found a pattern of problems with the department, including racially biased policing and excessive force. The first public town hall meeting is scheduled for Tuesday when a Florida-based consulting company will give a report on the patterns and practices of the Aurora police and fire departments. IntegrAssure was hired by the City of Aurora and the Colorado Attorney General in February. The goal of the company is to monitor and help oversee the systemic changes to the police and fire departments that were agreed to last fall. The meeting is expected to reveal the progress to those changes. IntegrAssure also launched a website — auroramonitor.org — to provide an overview of the monitorship and also provide key dates on when further changes will occur in each safety department. Community members interested in asking questions have until noon Tuesday to do so. The town hall is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Aurora municipal building.

