Lake Charles, LA

First Alert Forecast: Comfortable tonight, but the humidity returns for Friday

By Wade Hampton
KPLC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a gorgeous day Thursday and the low humidity made it feel very comfortable even with warm temperatures. Temperatures will fall quickly...

www.kplctv.com

SuperTalk 1270

Another Snow Event(s) Possible For North Dakota This Week

Final snowfall totals from this past week's three-day snowstorm have been released by the National Weather Service in Bismarck. They include:. Bismarck had 18.3 inches of snow. Minot 36.0 inches of snow and they received another 10 inches yesterday. Regent 20.0 inches of snow. Dickinson had 29.2 inches of snow.
BISMARCK, ND
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Tracking the threat of strong to severe storms tonight and tomorrow

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Strong to severe storms, then a cool down. We have a bit of a temperature spread this afternoon with cooler temperatures in the 50s to the north and 70s to the south in North Carolina. Clouds continue to roll in ahead of our next storm system. Showers and storms will be possible later this evening, overnight and Thursday. Most of the area is under a level 1 for severe storms today and the entire area is under a level 1 for severe storms on Thursday. This means that isolated severe storms will be possible. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. There will be a lot of moisture available and these storms will be slow movers. We will want to watch out for localized flooding overnight and Thursday. Everything looks to exit the area after 7 PM on Thursday. We will continue to keep an eye on the timing. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few showers possible today, warm and muggy for Easter

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clouds and moisture continue to increase this morning as our next system begins to push northward and that could bring us a few showers and storms through the afternoon. Overall the weekend looks to remain decent other than a few showers possible for Saturday morning and the gusty winds we could see during the afternoon, but temperatures will be on the warmer side as a mixture of sun and clouds will be the name of the game.
ENVIRONMENT
WOLF

FOX56 Forecast | Rain Again Tonight to a Breezy Friday

Rain showers move back in later this evening so grab the umbrella. Showers will move through with some thunder and lightning possible. Friday we now look dry, once this batch of rain moves through. Partly sunny sky is expected with highs in the lower 50's. Winds will turn breezy gusting up to 20 mph or more. Clouds continue Friday night with overnight lows in the lower 40's.
ENVIRONMENT
City
Lake Charles, LA
WLOX

Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast

Alert Day Tuesday will bring two rounds of thunderstorms to South MS. Some of us may miss out on the first round (10am-6pm). But, many of us will see impacts from the second round (6pm-2am). Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. It was a...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC Action News

Forecast: Humid and windy today

Partly to mostly cloudy today. We'll see highs in the mid to upper 80s with higher humidity. The winds will be gusty by afternoon ahead of a storm that will bring rain to the region on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some wintry weather

The director of the Wisconsin veterinary diagnostic lab, Keith Poulson, says we should start to see the spread slow down. Local politicians say inflation is a major concern right now. Updated: 1 hour ago. A man in Fond du Lac uses items like jigsaw pieces and movie posters to create...
FOND DU LAC, WI
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flirting with record breaking temps

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One more day of near record high temperatures today. A storm system will then impact the area, bringing gusty winds Monday followed by a good chance of valley rain and mountain snow showers and much cooler temperatures on Tuesday. This system departs Wednesday with temperatures rebounding to near normal to close out March and begin April.
TUCSON, AZ
KFVS12

First Alert: Cool weather returns this weekend

(KFVS) - After a warmer yet cloudy day, skies will clear this evening across most of the Heartland. Grant Dade says this will allow temperatures to fall through the 40s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 30s. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Winds will gust, at...
ENVIRONMENT
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arrive for the afternoon, turning drier for Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a few showers and storms late in the day Tuesday, we’re off to a drier start four our Wednesday although it is warm and muggy as winds remain southerly. Much like Tuesday our rain and storm chances remain low for the morning, but will increase as we head into the afternoon and evening hours with a few of the storms on the stronger side potentially. Drier weather isn’t far away though as sunshine makes a return for Thursday, but don’t put the rain gear away just yet as rain chances return to end the week.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert issued for heavy rain tonight

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for heavy rain that's headed our way tonight into tomorrow morning. There's concern the storm could lead to localized flooding. LINK: Check The Latest ForecastShowers will start to develop in the late afternoon, then increase tonight into the early morning. Expect lingering rain chances throughout the day Thursday. LINK: Winter Survival GuideTemperatures will be a bit warmer Friday, with highs closer to 60. Stick with the CBS2 Weather Center for the latest forecast and weather alerts. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KPLC TV

Moss Bluff fire update

Home video captures moment lightning strikes cypress tree. Firefighters work a house fire on Jones Road in Moss Bluff.
MOSS BLUFF, LA

