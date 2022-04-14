ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dry start to Friday, chance for showers quick to return

By Shelby Clark
WETM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCold front moving east Thursday evening and high pressure builds in for the overnight. Mainly clear and dry through the overnight. Winds weaken and temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s. High pressure provides a mainly dry end to the workweek. Sunshine starts our Friday, but an approaching...

www.mytwintiers.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Cold front to increase shower chances starting Monday night

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Winds will be on the lighter side through Monday as a front approaches the area from the northwest. The front is forecast to stall and weaken near Kauai on Tuesday. Showers chances will increase along and near the frontal boundary. Breezy to locally windy trade winds will also fill back in on […]
HONOLULU, HI
WSVN-TV

SHOWERS RETURN AS SPRING OFFICIALLY BEGINS

Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the weekend. Our afternoon high temperatures reached into the mid to upper 80s making it feel more like late spring then late winter. It was a dry and beautiful day here in South Florida but some changes are headed our way and we could begin to see some of those changes as we had into late tonight and especially into early Sunday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
WETM

Chance for weekend showers, turning colder & staying windy

Light rain moving in late Friday afternoon and for the early evening. Showers then become scattered to spotty for the overnight with the loss of daytime heating. Light snow may mix in for higher elevations as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s for overnight lows. On-and-off again rain...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Warmer Thursday, chance for showers continues

Frontal system spreading scattered rain showers across the Twin Tiers through Wednesday night. Isolated rumbles of thunder possible, coming along with strong wind gusts and downpours. Otherwise, cloudy and windy conditions with sustained winds out of the south/southeast 10-20 mph. Lows near 40 degrees. Stray shower early Thursday. Most of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drying#Meteorologist#Thunderstorms
WETM

Above average temperatures through Friday

Warm front lifting through the region Wednesday. Quick round of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon, then another round moves through for the evening and early overnight. Overall, it won’t be a washout. Decreasing clouds late and lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Increasing clouds early...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Winter Weather Alerts in place for all of the Twin Tiers from Monday afternoon/evening until Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:. …WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT TUESDAY…. WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches. WHERE…Northern Oneida, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM

Showers Monday night into early Tuesday, dry again by the afternoon

Frontal boundary pushing through the region brings our next chance for rainfall late Monday evening and overnight. Building clouds into Monday evening, then spotty showers arriving shortly after sunset. Rainfall totals staying light, generally 0-.25″ or less. Cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
WETM

Broken clouds today with stray showers, shower chances increase tonight

Rain showers are welcoming our day but will not be the case throughout the whole day. Drier air moves in late morning and clouds break apart a bit. Broken cloud cover with us this afternoon with stray showers possible. Our next chance for rain showers moves in tonight as an area of low pressure moves up the East Coast. These rain showers move through early overnight. Aside from the showers, we see mostly cloudy conditions. Broken cloud cover starts our day on Friday with stray showers lingering. Active weather continues as we head into Friday afternoon with isolated light showers being possible. Lake-enhancement adds in more moisture and allows for more scattered showers Friday night. As temperatures drop Friday night, some wet snowflakes may try to mix in.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Dryness continues tonight, showers and thunderstorms arrive Wednesday

Staying dry Tuesday evening with mostly clear skies and high pressure dominating the Twin Tiers. Cloud cover increases during the overnight hours. Lows near the low 40’s. Wednesday morning starts with a warm front moving through the Twin Tiers. Immediately following this front is a chance of spotty rain showers across the region, which turns to scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Rain will mostly affect the Southern Tier near the Finger Lakes. A marginal risk of thunderstorms and high winds is likely in parts of the Twin Tiers where rainfall is heaviest. Highs reach the upper 70’s. Overnight, chances of rain continue, but mostly cloudy otherwise. Lows near the upper 50’s.
ENVIRONMENT
WTHR

Few Rain Showers Friday and a Few Snow Showers Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — A few showers are possible tonight and it will be another chilly night as low temperatures fall into the upper 30s. The Friday forecast isn't a washout but a few rain showers are possible Friday afternoon and evening. The day will be mostly cloudy with highs near 50.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Oregonian

Portland can expect dry morning, afternoon showers on first day of spring

The cherry trees along the north section of Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland have started to bloom -- just in time for spring. Portlanders can expect a dry morning before possible showers in the afternoon on the first day of spring Sunday, forecasters said. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and rain is likely in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.
PORTLAND, OR
WETM

Active weather returns today with rain showers and the potential for isolated thunderstorms

Happy Wednesday! Clouds are welcoming our day and will be on the increase today. This is with a warm front lifting into the Twin Tiers. The front brings rain showers and isolated thunderstorms today. We are also under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) to see isolated strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. The main threats with any strong to severe storms is hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. Due to the warm front moving through, temperatures are able to reach well above average today with highs in the upper 70s. Overnight, temperatures drop into the upper 50s. Rain showers continue overnight and so does the potential for isolated thunderstorms. Our severe weather potential ends tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
WPMI

Evening shower, otherwise dry stretch of weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Only a few locations will get a shower this evening, as a quick, weak disturbance moves from west to east across the NBC 15 area. It will cross Mobile Bay and exit Northwest Florida by 3am. Once that is past us, we pick up where we left off- dry and seasonable.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (4/12/22)

Happy Tuesday! Rain has welcomed our morning but will not be the case for the whole day. We are seeing the rain because of a cold front moving through. This cold front moves through before 8:00am. Dry and quiet weather returns behind the front. Plenty of sunshine takes us into this afternoon and helps our temperatures reach the mid 60s today. Overnight, clouds filter back in and rain showers move in late tonight. Lows tonight are in the low to mid 40s. Showers continue throughout Wednesday and isolated thunderstorms are possible. Part of the Twin Tiers is under a marginal risk for Wednesday which is a 1 out of 5 to see an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. The main threats with any strong to severe storm is damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
Turnto10.com

Milder afternoon ahead of chances for weekend showers

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Rain went on for 36 hours but we have finally reached the end!. The sky was cloudy for much of the morning until the ultimate payoff - some sunshine and warmer air. Highs reach near 60 degrees, which will feel a lot nicer compared to...
CRANSTON, RI
WETM

Rain returns for the start of the weekend

Turning mostly cloudy Friday evening with a few sprinkles possible. Staying mostly cloudy and breezy through the overnight. Most of the rainfall holding off until after midnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s. A slow moving cold front brings our next round of rainfall for the start of the...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Another warm day before a cooling trend takes us into the weekend

Happy Thursday! Quiet conditions welcome our day as we stay dry and mainly clear this morning. This is short-lived as clouds increase this morning ahead of a cold front. The front moves in late morning and brings rain showers and isolated thunderstorms from the late morning into the early afternoon. After the front passes during the afternoon, we see gradual clearing and sunshine returns. Highs today rise into the low 70s. Mainly clear conditions take us into tonight. Lows overnight are in the upper 30s. We see another quiet start for Friday with some sunshine. Once again, this is short-lived. Clouds increase throughout the day Friday and rain showers move in. Our next cold front enters the region.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Below average temperatures and dry conditions this Easter

Waking up to a chilly Sunday with stray lake-effect snow showers in portions of the Twin Tiers. Showers move out this afternoon, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures stay below average throughout the day as northwesterly winds continue blowing in cold air. Wind speeds could reach up to 13 MPH. Highs reach the mid 40’s. Overnight, skies clear out and conditions remain chilly and dry as high pressure builds into the region. Lows near the mid 20’s.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy