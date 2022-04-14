NASCAR: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Expects a Lot of ‘Beating and Banging’ on the Dirt at Bristol

This weekend, NASCAR is headed for the dirt and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. knows what he expects when he lines up at Bristol. There are tracks and courses that are just better suited for physical racing. It happens. Regardless of what drivers say about this move or that move late in races, it’s all part of the sport, for the most part. Bristol is just one of those places.

No one knows exactly what will happen. However, there is a pretty good idea of how things will play out based on the past. Even with the new Next Gen cars, drivers aren’t going to have an easy time. The dirt plays a major part in this equation. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. knows Bristol will be tough.

“I’m not sure how track conditions are gonna be,” Stenhouse began. “That could change, we could be multiple lanes, we could be one lane. We don’t know. And, I think that’s what’s fun about it is the uncertainty of the whole race.”

With so much uncertainty, there is only one thing that is certain… things will go off the rails at some point. Last week, fans and drivers waited for “the big one” at the end of that race. It kinda happened, but nothing really changed as far as who took home the checkered flag. With Bristol, it’s almost a guarantee that physical action on the track will cause some kind of issues.

“I think you’ll see some beating and banging, you’ll see some side-by-side action,” Stenhouse continued. “I think this car is going to be a little bit better for that. Our car last year, you beat and bang, you get a tire rub, and then you’re in trouble. So, I think this car could be better in that aspect.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Knows Bristol Will Get Physical, Look at Last Year

Let’s go to Bristol, dump a ton of dirt on it, and race cars. That’s the great idea NASCAR had last year when they took the Cup Series to the small track. It was a messy day with cars sliding all over the place, wrecks taking out portions of the field, and an exciting finish. Ricky Stenhouse knows Bristol will be “beating and banging” because that’s exactly what happened last year.

And, it isn’t like these Next Gen cars are going to perform like rally vehicles. However, like the No. 47 driver said, that’s what makes it so exciting and fun! Bristol on the dirt is chaos and racing itself is chaos. While there are nice clean tracks now made for optimal speed and protection, nothing beats cars on a dirt circle. Sorry, it just doesn’t.

Last year, Joey Logano won the race. However, that might just be the fact he avoided any major collisions. That’s a big factor any time NASCAR lines up. This week, it might be the biggest factor, though.