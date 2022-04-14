ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

Mississippi umpire speaks out after being attacked by upset parent

By Deidra Brisco
KLFY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A softball umpire was hit in the face after ejecting a parent from her child’s softball game for allegedly yelling profanity. Kristi Moore said she was assaulted on Saturday, April 9 after she tossed Kiara Thomas from the game. The mother allegedly attacked...

