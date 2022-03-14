Read full article on original website
Business Insider
7 Delta credit cards are offering elevated welcome bonuses of up to 100,000 miles, but they won't be around for long
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Delta credit cards are running elevated...
Here’s how you can own a credit card made of metal from a retired Boeing 747 airplane
For a limited time, you can get your hands on a piece of aviation history. Here's how you can own a credit card made of Boeing 747 metal.
The best airline credit cards for travel benefits and perks
With so many credit cards that earn airline points and miles, which one is best for you? We've picked our favorites so you can see which ones are on top when it comes to not only racking up rewards but also having access to some great perks while flying.
Delta launches its first A321neo planes with new first-class seats — here’s how you can fly in one for almost nothing
Delta has launched its brand-new A321neo aircraft featuring new first-class seats. Here's how you can try them out yourself for almost nothing.
I flew on Delta's Boeing 767 from Sweden to New York in economy and it was the best transatlantic flight I've taken in a long time
Despite being assigned the middle seat of the middle row, the upgraded cabin was comfortable and had everything I needed for the eight-hour journey.
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags
I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
Routes: Buying airline tickets is about to get a lot simpler
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
Thrillist
Delta Has 7 New Transatlantic Routes for Summer 2023
Summer 2023 is when airline executives believe travel might return to some form of pre-pandemic normal. That's not the only reason to look forward to next year though. Delta announced that the airline will be adding new routes and destinations to its Summer 2023 roster. According to The Points Guy,...
American Airlines Is Making Big Changes to Its Cabins
American Airlines recently announced it would begin offering suites to members of its business class. As The Street’s Veronika Bondarenko recently explained, these suites are “ultra-luxury seats… divided by individual doors and can transform from individual armchairs to a quad for a group of four to lie-back sleeper seats depending on the travelers' preference.”
travelnoire.com
Delta Air Lines Resumes Flights From London Gatwick To NYC For The First Time Since 2012
Flying across the pond to London Town will get a lot easier next year. The route from London to New York will have the most flights in 15 years thanks to Delta Air Lines. The airline will resume its New York JFK to London Gatwick route since exiting Gatwick in 2012. Gatwick was the first destination Delta Air Lines served on a transatlantic route to the UK in 1978.
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
liveandletsfly.com
United Airlines Will Restore Duvets In Business Class On Select Domestic Flights
In a welcome move, United Airlines will be re-introducing duvets and large pillows in business class on premium trasconintiental as well as select flights to Hawaii and Alaska. United Airlines Duvets, Large Pillows Return To Business Class On Many Routes. United’s Saks Fifth Avenue branded bedding is well regarded, particularly...
Airlines cancel 2,000 flights on Thursday as Hurricane Ian disrupts travel
Air carriers are scrambling to reschedule flights in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which has caused significant damage and disruption in the vicinity of Florida airports.
7 Ways to Avoid Airline Fees
Because no one in history has ever said "I really love paying extra airline fees."
US case against American Airlines and JetBlue heads to court
DALLAS — The government's antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines and JetBlue begins Tuesday and the outcome could determine how closely the Biden administration examines other airline deals, including JetBlue's pending attempt to buy Spirit Airlines.The Justice Department and six states are suing American and JetBlue to break up their partnership in the Northeast, namely New York and Boston.It is a significant test of the administration's opposition to mergers — even though the American-JetBlue partnership is not a full merger. The government argues that the alliance will reduce competition and lead to higher fares.The Trump administration approved the alliance, but the...
Business Insider
This luxury airport hotel had runway views but probably wasn't worth $272 as there was no desk to work at
I checked in to the Sofitel at London Gatwick Airport, located just minutes from departures. Sofitel has hotels globally, including several at airports, for families and business travelers. The $272 room had good WiFi, but a lack of a desk meant it wasn't the best base for working. Finding a...
